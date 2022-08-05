Denver weather: Wet weekend ahead

Aurora resident David Ohman takes his daily walk through a light morning drizzle past Smith Lake on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Washington Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

This weekend may be the perfect time to revisit whatever you have saved for a rainy day.

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday, a trend Denver may continue to see over the weekend. A sunny Saturday morning is expected before a rainy, stormy afternoon and evening. Sunday is forecast to be overcast and rainy throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot temps in the high 90s are expected to cool off slightly over the weekend with a high hear 90 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North northeast wind 5-7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Sunny during the morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6-11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 7-11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.