The 7 Reasons Portland, Maine’s Hadlock Field May Be the Best in the Country

Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
WMTW
How hot was it? Maine sets records
PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
marketplace.org
A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip
The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
Oh Deer, Why is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland, Maine?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
WGME
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
Gifford's closes Auburn ice cream stand early for the season
AUBURN, Maine — Gifford's Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Monday that its family-owned stand in Auburn has closed early this season. The ice cream company wrote the following in the post, noting that a staff shortage is a culprit for the Auburn stand's premature closure:. "Like...
Travel Website Lists 20 Best Things to Do in Portland, Maine…and Boothbay?
It's "Best of" season for travel writers across the globe. The industry has been cranking out content as tourism continues to get back to pre-pandemic heights. Considering Maine is "Vacationland," it's no surprise to see the Pine Tree State featured in articles on numerous websites, online publications, and blogs. The...
mainebiz.biz
Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M
An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Old Portland, Maine Craigslist Ad Named Internet’s ‘Funniest’ Ever
Sometimes it's remarkable to think about just how long Craigslist has been around giving us access to the the best and the worst of classified ads directly from the internet. At one point in time, Craigslist was truly the Wild West where seemingly anything and everything went unchecked. In recent years, Craigslist has buttoned things up a little tighter, leaving fewer ridiculous and offensive ads left for people to stew over. But that doesn't mean people didn't keep the receipts from years past.
WMTW
Beach to Beacon returns in Cape Elizabeth
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The 24th Beach to Beacon 10K returned to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday after a two-year absence. Over 7,600 runners ran 6.2 miles from Crescent Beach to the Portland Head Light. Among the elite running class, Mathew Kimeli of Kenya and Fentaye Belayne of Ethiopia won the men's and women's races respectively.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
mainebiz.biz
Women to Watch: Kristine Logan is piloting Brunswick Landing toward new destinations
In January, Kristine Logan began work as executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, a municipal corporation that’s guiding transformation of the former Naval Air Station Brunswick into a thriving community of businesses and homes, Brunswick Landing. But Logan’s commitment to that mission goes deeper than her new job.
Wells Harbor closes for 4th time this summer from sewage leaks
WELLS, Maine — Wells Police announced Monday in a Twitter post that Wells Harbor has been shut down due to a sewage leak, the fourth time it's happened this summer. The harbor was previously closed on July 8, July 21, and July 24 from sewage leaks, according to the Wells Police Twitter page.
Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?
Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
Ozzy Osbourne Was Escorted Out of Portland, Maine For Throwing Furniture Off a Hotel Roof
Portland, Maine is filled with historic buildings that still shine light on the city’s rich history. The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel building, which opened in 1927, still has the infamous “EASTLAND” sign on display from the hotel’s first name, “The Eastland”. The Eastland Hotel...
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
themainewire.com
Opinion: Initiative to restrict cruise ship passengers ‘not Portland-friendly’
This November, Portland residents will vote on five citizens’ initiatives, four of which were sponsored by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Among these DSA-sponsored initiatives is a proposal to limit to 1,000 the aggregate number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark on a daily basis. If approved, this restriction would go into effect by 2025.
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons This Quaint Nova Scotia Town Is The Perfect Weekend Getaway From Maine
With a gorgeous harbor and tons of history, art, and architecture, the small southern Nova Scotia town of Yarmouth (population 6,800) has ample appeal for any visitor, but there’s a special reason why people in Maine love it as a weekend getaway. Bar Harbor and Yarmouth share a unique transportation link!
