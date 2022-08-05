Read on mybeachradio.com
Beyond The Farm: So much to see, so much love at Allaire Community Farm in Wall, NJ
If you haven't taken a trip to the corner of Baileys Corners Road in Wall Township where Allaire Community Farm is, you need to take that ride with your family, kids, friends, whoever, and enjoy all that they have to offer there -- and it's more than just animals and a farm, it's a home.
This is Awesome Construction is Underway on New Panera Bread in Manahawkin, NJ
I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.
NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum
MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
10 Things You Know When You’re From Ocean County, NJ
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
Burlington County, NJ has a new safe space for people seeking drug recovery
BURLINGTON CITY — A second community peer recovery center to help residents obtain treatment and other critical mental health and community supports has opened in Burlington County. The new center is located in the City Hall building at 525 High Street. Burlington County Department of Human Services Director Shirla...
NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees
Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River Offers Free Kids Meals in August
The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen does so many good things for the community and it's a great part of the Toms River area it serves here in Ocean County. Providing meals for those in need and providing a platform for residents to give back to the community. "A Community...
Spooky Fun! A Stranger Things Light Show Coming to Brick, New Jersey
Looking for a spooky fun time this upcoming Halloween season? Enjoy light shows? Fan of the hit television series Stranger Things? Then this light show event in Ocean County may be just the thing you are looking for. The Casqueira Holiday Light Show in Brick Township is hosting their upcoming...
Your Family Will Love These 10 Best Picnic Spots in Ocean County, NJ
Beautiful weather means it could be a great day for a picnic, even in the heat. We have some beautiful spots for the perfect picnic. Picnics can be for the whole family or just a simple romantic picnic. We have some spots that are just absolutely beautiful. What do you...
12 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Absolutely Stunning Home For Sale on West Point Island in Lavallette, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably ten or eleven years ago with my then girlfriends family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
Car smashes through front of Linden, NJ furniture store
Linden police said a car on Sunday struck the Team Car Wash on the Roselle side of St. Georges Avenue and crossed the street and went through the front window of Timeless Furniture. Baker Hamad told News 12 New Jersey he was in the back of his store when the...
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
This is the Best Roller Coaster in Ocean County, NJ
You know how much I love Great Adventure. It's always a fun, family day for us. Yes, I still call it Great Adventure. Six Flags Great Adventure has some awesome roller coasters. The best roller coaster in Ocean County is at Six Flags. Indoor, looping, the tallest, and of course...
Travel to the Upside Down at Brick, NJ family’s ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween light show
BRICK — If you love the Netflix hit series, “Stranger Things” and Halloween, you’re going to love this spooky treat. When you think of holiday light shows, you probably first think of Christmas, right?. Well, a township family will be hosting “A Stranger Things Halloween Light...
This Is The BEST Breakfast Sandwich In NJ
We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?. Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
EXTENDED! The Chinese Lantern Festival is In Philadelphia For Another Week!
If you haven't had the chance to check out this classic attraction in Philadelphia yet, you're in luck!. The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square has been extended for one more week! Originally, the summer attraction was slated to close for the year this week on August 7, but following an announcement made yesterday, it'll stick around until August 14!
10 Things You’re Still Waiting For at Quaker Steak & Lube in Brick, NJ
The Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick has been empty for more than two years now, it's time for something great at that location. There were so many great ideas that you emailed me about...these are the top 10 for this location, starting with 10 and counting down to the number one thing you want to see at Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick.
