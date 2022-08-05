ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

This is Awesome Construction is Underway on New Panera Bread in Manahawkin, NJ

I was just out for a bite to eat with April and Mom, we decided to hit Chick-Fil-A on Route 72 in Manahawkin. This location is soon to be home to a new Panera Bread restaurant as well. It will be a combo location with Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread. When we got there recently I was pleasantly surprised to see the progress on the new restaurant in Stafford Township.
NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum

MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
10 Things You Know When You’re From Ocean County, NJ

I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees

Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
This Is The BEST Breakfast Sandwich In NJ

We have a lot of amazing food unique to us in PA/NJ. Cheesesteak, pizza, bagels, pretzels, Italian ice, pork roll, deli sandwiches, etc. etc. But another food we've mastered?. Nobody can say "baconeggandcheeese" faster than we can. We should put it as a single word in the New Jersey dictionary.
10 Things You’re Still Waiting For at Quaker Steak & Lube in Brick, NJ

The Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick has been empty for more than two years now, it's time for something great at that location. There were so many great ideas that you emailed me about...these are the top 10 for this location, starting with 10 and counting down to the number one thing you want to see at Quaker Steak & Lube building in Brick.
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

