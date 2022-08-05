An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation, as the cold case was cracked thanks to a tip and a fresh genetic match.

BRONX, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO