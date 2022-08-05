Former employee sues Domtar, alleges wrongful termination for medical marijuana use

Read on www.ktoy1047.com
KTAL
This is what a lethal dose of fentanyl looks like
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A potentially lethal dose of fentanyl can fit on the tip of a sharpened No. 2 pencil, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. Officials say that two milligrams of fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that medical professionals...
ktoy1047.com
Law enforcement reminds residents to stop for school buses
Unless you are on a road with a divided median with the bus on the other side of the road, you must come to a stop every time you see a bus with its flashing red lights on. Most even have a Stop sign that deploys from the side to further enforce this. Even if you’re on the other side of the road, you must come to a complete stop until the bus has finished loading or unloading students.
txktoday.com
The New Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic will open August 15, 2022
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will unveil the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday, August 15 at 8 a.m. The new CBOC is located on 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 neighboring the Social Security Administration office. It is moving across the state line from the old address of 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854. The construction for the new clinic started on July 24, 2020.
Pounds Of Marijuana And Guns Land A Mt. Pleasant Teen In Jail
Thursday, August 4th wasn't a good day for a Mt. Pleasant, Texas teen after being arrested on drug and gun charges. Isaiah Cassio is learning a life lesson early and the hard way after tips lead the Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department to his residence. Titus...
swark.today
Hempstead County Sheriff commends two deputies for actions during standoff
Sheriff James Singleton and Sgt. Michel Braddock present Deputies Marla Gullion and Eric Garner with a Sheriff’s Commendation for actions in responding to a recent call of an armed Sex Offender. To: Deputies Eric Garner & Marla Gullion,. It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to...
inforney.com
Man on probation for death of Marshall firefighter faces court for violations
JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol. The defendant, Sandy Duncan of...
ktoy1047.com
Veteran clinic moving to new location
As they get ready to transition to the new facility, the clinic has suspended operations for the rest of this week. They will resume normal operations at the new location on Monday, August 15, at 8:00 a.m. The clinic’s new location is 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas.
hopeprescott.com
Willie Stroud and Valerie Burris Charged With Possession of Firearms By Certain Persons
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 5:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Willie Stroud, 34, of Camden, AR and Valerie Burris, 46 of Camden, AR. Mr. Stroud and Ms. Burris was arrested and charged each with possession of firearms by certain persons. The arrest occurred in the 2700 block of East 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Stroud and Burris were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
SHERIFF: Man shot 2 people, deputy in Hooks
HOOKS, Texas (KETK) — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office initiated a manhunt Saturday afternoon after a man allegedly shot two people in Hooks, and later shot a deputy during a traffic stop. According to the Texarkana Police Department, 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar was suspected of a murder that occurred in Hooks on Saturday afternoon […]
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
hopeprescott.com
Waylon Smith Charged With Terroristic Theatening
On July 18, 2022 at approximately 11:51pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Waylon Smith, 26, Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of North Pritchard Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
txktoday.com
Murder Suspect Found Dead
A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
ktoy1047.com
Weekend manhunt ends after standoff with police
Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in an abandoned home on Roy Road. According to police, Aguilar shot two people in Hooks around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 55-year-old male victim died of his injuries while the 52-year-old female who suffered multiple gunshot wounds is in stable condition, according to authorities.
blavity.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
magnoliareporter.com
TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck
A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
KSLA
Officials searching for missing man out of McCurtain Co.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Aug. 3 about Eric Michael Haley, 38, being missing. Haley is described as a white male who 5′ 8″ tall; he has blue eyes.
ktoy1047.com
87-year-old man dead after police try to execute search warrant
Detectives had arrived at the residence around 4:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks Drive yesterday afternoon to execute the warrant when they heard a gunshot from the rear of the residence. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, the elderly resident walked out of the back door of...
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
hopeprescott.com
Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KTBS
87-year-old man kills himself after detectives attempt to serve felony warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas - An 87-year-old man killed himself after Texarkana detectives attempted to serve a search warrant in a felony investigation. Texarkana Police said detectives went to a house in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks late Thursday afternoon in an effort to serve the warrant. As they were trying to make contact with the man who lived in the house, he walked out the back door and shot himself.
