Kids help design playground for Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League’s Back to School expo is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The expo is being held at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis Saturday and is part of a partnership between the Urban League and St. Louis Public School. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. and the event goes until 6:00 p.m. You can pick up free book bags and school supplies, and there will also be health screenings, hair cuts and other services for kids.

2 DAYS AGO