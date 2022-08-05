ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Kids help design playground for Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Better Family Life hosts Back 2 School Giveaway

ST. LOUIS – The start of a new school year is just around the corner and the people over at Better Family Life would like your child to be prepared. The organization gave a preview of the Bookbag and Supply Giveaway that is happening in just a couple of weeks. Director of Workforce Development Ida Roundtree and Site Supervisor Marrissa Genovese previewed the event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Reside in St. Louis: Picturesque home in Forest Hills Club

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A picturesque home on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the Forest Hills Club Estates is on the market. The six-bedroom home was built in 1975. It has a grand oversized porch entrance to a great room with 18-foot soaring ceilings. The home has a luxurious master suite that opens to a deck that overlooks the peaceful backyard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
KMOV

Blues at the Arch

Metro Bus driver loses control, crashed into East St. Louis home. A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Urban League Back to School Expo is back

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Urban League’s Back to School expo is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The expo is being held at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis Saturday and is part of a partnership between the Urban League and St. Louis Public School. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. and the event goes until 6:00 p.m. You can pick up free book bags and school supplies, and there will also be health screenings, hair cuts and other services for kids.
FOX 2

Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Helping special needs pets

A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from yesterday’s multi-agency resource center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
Missouri Independent

Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change

On the night of April 24, 2013, six residents living in a neighborhood just north of downtown St. Louis say they saw the same thing.  A young Black man – 25-year-old Cary Ball Jr. — crashed his car, got out, stumbled onto another car and limped away. And then each said they saw Ball drop […] The post Grieving St. Louis families respond to police-involved shooting scenes, push for change appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

MELHS Grad Dawn Walker Is New Principal At St. Paul's Lutheran School In Des Peres, MO.

DES PERES, MO. - A new era in leadership has begun for St. Paul's Lutheran School in Des Peres, Missouri. On July 31, 2022, Dawn Walker was installed as the school’s new principal, becoming the fifteenth principal to serve since the school’s founding in 1849. Walker succeeds Janet Profilet, who retired this summer after serving as principal for nearly twenty years.
DES PERES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Kmov
5 On Your Side

Red Cross announces 3 additional multi-agency resource center dates for flooding victims

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross announced three additional dates for the Multi-Agency Resource Centers in the St. Louis area after overwhelming demand last week. The Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs, will be held at Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The MARCs will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and masks are required by the church where the event is being held.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
feastmagazine.com

The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions

Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
MAPLEWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy