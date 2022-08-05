ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase facing class-action lawsuit amidst SEC investigation

By Christian Nwobodo
 3 days ago
blockworks.co

Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations

Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Coinbase Asks Supreme Court To Halt User Lawsuits Relating Dogecoin And Scammers

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt two lawsuits filed by users of the crypto exchange. What Happened: Coinbase said the trial court proceedings for two separate cases filed by users should be stopped until the exchange presses its appeal at the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
LAW
cryptobriefing.com

SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes

The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Coinbase Made 'False and Misleading Statements' About Its Business, Lawsuits Allege

America’s largest crypto exchange is facing two more class action lawsuits over the losses suffered by investors in the company’s stock. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been hit with two separate class-action lawsuits on Thursday. Each allege the company made “false and misleading statements” regarding the nature of its operations.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Leak reveals SEC has open case on every US crypto exchange, not just Coinbase

A leak has revealed that the SEC is investigating not just Coinbase but all U.S.-based crypto exchanges and the world’s largest exchange by volume, Binance, Forbes reported on August 5. The leak came from an unnamed staffer at U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ office, who revealed the affected exchanges are...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
STOCKS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Pictet Group tells private banks to stay away from crypto

Amid the current market meltdown, Swiss wealth management firm Pictet Group is cautioning private banks against investing in crypto, Bloomberg News reported Aug 4. Speaking on a panel at the Bloomberg Asia Wealth Summit in Singapore, CEO of Pictet Group’s Asia wealth management arm Tee Fong Seng said:. “Crypto...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin sees minor sell off after US payroll data beats expectations

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its nonfarm payroll showing employment had increased by 528,000 in July. This was more than twice Wall Street’s expectations of a 258,000 increase. According to the figures, U.S unemployment now stands at 3.5%, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.6% unemployment rate....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
crowdfundinsider.com

The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started

Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

India's financial regulator raids director of Binance-owned crypto exchange and freezes funds over potential fraud and money-laundering

India's Enforcement Directorate raided properties associated with a director of WazirX, a crypto exchange owned by Binance. The exchange is accused of helping 16 fintech firms launder money through crypto transactions. Authorities froze $8.16 million of the exchange's funds, according to Reuters. India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), the nation's financial regulator,...
ECONOMY
Vox

The crypto crackdown begins

It’s been a rough couple months for some people who’ve had it easy for a long time. A growing number of cryptocurrency operations may finally be facing some consequences for their alleged illegal actions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people behind Forsage, calling it...
MARKETS

