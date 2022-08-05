Coinbase facing class-action lawsuit amidst SEC investigation

Read on cryptoslate.com
blockworks.co
Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations
Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
Benzinga
Coinbase Asks Supreme Court To Halt User Lawsuits Relating Dogecoin And Scammers
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt two lawsuits filed by users of the crypto exchange. What Happened: Coinbase said the trial court proceedings for two separate cases filed by users should be stopped until the exchange presses its appeal at the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
cryptobriefing.com
SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes
The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Made 'False and Misleading Statements' About Its Business, Lawsuits Allege
America’s largest crypto exchange is facing two more class action lawsuits over the losses suffered by investors in the company’s stock. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been hit with two separate class-action lawsuits on Thursday. Each allege the company made “false and misleading statements” regarding the nature of its operations.
cryptoslate.com
Leak reveals SEC has open case on every US crypto exchange, not just Coinbase
A leak has revealed that the SEC is investigating not just Coinbase but all U.S.-based crypto exchanges and the world’s largest exchange by volume, Binance, Forbes reported on August 5. The leak came from an unnamed staffer at U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ office, who revealed the affected exchanges are...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Stimulus Update: Your Next Stimulus Check Could Come From a Surprising Source
Don't count on the federal government to provide more stimulus money.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days
Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
cryptoslate.com
Pictet Group tells private banks to stay away from crypto
Amid the current market meltdown, Swiss wealth management firm Pictet Group is cautioning private banks against investing in crypto, Bloomberg News reported Aug 4. Speaking on a panel at the Bloomberg Asia Wealth Summit in Singapore, CEO of Pictet Group’s Asia wealth management arm Tee Fong Seng said:. “Crypto...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin sees minor sell off after US payroll data beats expectations
The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its nonfarm payroll showing employment had increased by 528,000 in July. This was more than twice Wall Street’s expectations of a 258,000 increase. According to the figures, U.S unemployment now stands at 3.5%, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.6% unemployment rate....
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
dailyhodl.com
$5,000 Ethereum? Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten Makes the Case for ETH Rally Heading Into The Merge
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Ethereum (ETH) has a solid shot at rallies in the coming months as the top smart contract platform approaches its highly anticipated transition to proof of stake. In a new video update, the host of DataDash addresses a recent prediction from BitMEX founder Arthur...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started
Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Riot Blockchain Are Rising Today
Cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks are rising today.
India's financial regulator raids director of Binance-owned crypto exchange and freezes funds over potential fraud and money-laundering
India's Enforcement Directorate raided properties associated with a director of WazirX, a crypto exchange owned by Binance. The exchange is accused of helping 16 fintech firms launder money through crypto transactions. Authorities froze $8.16 million of the exchange's funds, according to Reuters. India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), the nation's financial regulator,...
Vox
The crypto crackdown begins
It’s been a rough couple months for some people who’ve had it easy for a long time. A growing number of cryptocurrency operations may finally be facing some consequences for their alleged illegal actions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people behind Forsage, calling it...
