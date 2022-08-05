How ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ Became a Reality Series Emmy Darling

Read on www.thewrap.com
‘Paper Girls’ Star Jason Mantzoukas Loved Explaining the Show’s Time Travel Logistics (Video)
”I thought the mixtape was a great way to illustrate it,“ Mantzoukas tells TheWrap. In any series involving time travel, it often becomes a herculean task to actually explain the rules of time travel in that universe. In “Paper Girls,” that responsibility falls to Jason Mantzoukas, as The Grandfather — but he absolutely relished the duty.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Dominates 2022 TCA Awards With 4 Wins, Including Program of the Year
Mandy Moore also won Individual Achievement in Drama for the final season of ”This Is Us“. ABC’s freshman comedy series “Abbott Elementary” dominated the 2022 TCA Awards, which recognized the best television offerings from the 2021-2022 season as voted on by members of the Television Critics Association.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Stars Bailee Madison and Maia Reficco Reflect on Their Unsettling Moments in Episode 4
Both the actresses must confront their characters’ trauma in intense scenes. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” stars Bailee Madison and Maia Reficco both have shining moments in Episode 4 of the HBO Max series, where they’re forced to confront the trauma being inflicted upon them by “A.”
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
John Travolta Mourns ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: ‘Yours From the First Moment I Saw You’
John Travolta is mourning his “Grease” leading lady, after it was revealed that Olivia Newton-John died in her home on Monday morning. The singer and actress was 73 years old. Newton-John, of course, starred as Sandy in the film, an innocent girl who inspires Danny Zuko to be...
Judith Durham, Lead Singer of Australian Folk Group The Seekers, Dies at 79
Judith Durham, the Australian folk music icon and lead singer of The Seekers, has died, her record label announced Saturday. She was 79. Durham passed away “peacefully” on Friday evening in Melbourne due to complications from a long-standing chronic lung disease, Musicoast and Universal Music Australia wrote on The Seekers’ verified Facebook page.
Breaking Up Is Never Yeezy: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Split Rumors Prompt Kanye Jokes
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine Instagram-perfect months together – or so E! News sources say – and social media had a field day Friday making pretty much the same joke about Kanye West rushing to his ex-wife’s side faster than you can say “Ye.”
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in August 2022
August is here, which means summer is winding down and the options at your local multiplex are starting to become a bit slimmer. Not to worry, though, because a bevy of new titles are streaming this month, offering a ton of new movies — both newly streaming films and genuine new releases — to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best new movies to stream in August, which runs the gamut from a new “Predator” prequel to a vampire action comedy to a pair of brand new animated films.
How Demand for the HBO Max-Discovery+ Combo Will Stack Up in the Streaming Wars | Charts
The combined Warner Bros. Discovery library will make it a viable threat to Netflix and Disney. Demand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s planned HBO Max-Discovery+ offerings can place the company’s platform right in the mix of domestic streaming leaders Netflix, Hulu and Disney. Set to launch in summer 2023,...
‘Top Gun’ Just Flew Past ‘Titanic’ – But Can It Break the All-Time Global Top 10 Box Office?
”Maverick“ is now ranked No. 13 and its run isn’t over as it takes a victory lap returning to Imax screens. In its 11th weekend in theaters, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” finally slipped out of the top five on the box office charts, but not before passing one of the biggest hits of all time, “Titanic,” on the all-time domestic list.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Creators Break Down the Twin Theory and That Haunting Halloween Murder
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episodes 4 and 5 of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” wouldn’t be a horror show without without scaring up a Halloween storyline, and the series did just that with a classic costume party that ended in bloodshed at the end of Episode 5.
How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
How to Watch ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies': Is the A24 Horror Comedy Streaming?
We know you’re excited about the latest A24 horror movie, “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” in which a party game at a remote mansion leads to murder for a group of young, wealthy friends, played by an ensemble cast that includes Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson. The film is...
Three lessons Olivia Newton-John taught me about music – and life
My default mental image of Olivia Newton-John is from the mid-1970s: long, flowing floral dresses; long, centre-parted light brown hair; big inquisitive eyes; and, when called for, an irresistible smile perfect for the cover of TV Week. It seemed like the counterculture had passed her by. But even in the heights of my hippie and punk-inspired (imagined, toothless) rejections of society and a perceived mainstream, I respected Olivia, a figure so ubiquitous in popular culture during my first 20 years on the planet it feels natural to call her by her first name. There was something about her voice, her...
How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’: Is the Ron Howard Film Streaming?
With “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard delivers his cinematic interpretation of the story of the stranded Thai soccer team that commanded the world’s attention in the early summer of 2018. Howard’s film joins other projects — including the 2021 National Geographic documentary “The Rescue” and Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Thai Cave Rescue” — that covered the incredible true story of the skilled divers that rescued the team.
CBS Entertainment’s Mackenzie Mitchell Promoted to VP of Specials, Music and Live Events
Mackenzie Mitchell has been promoted to vice president of specials, music and live events for CBS Entertainment, announced Jack Sussman, EVP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming, to whom she will continue to report. Mitchell began her tenure at CBS as a temporary assistant in the specials and...
Alternate Versions of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ That We’ll Never See
“Lightyear” has landed … on VOD and Disney+. The latest Pixar adventure imagines the movie that Andy watched in 1995 that inspired his love of the Buzz Lightyear character. (The actual toy is most likely from a Saturday morning cartoon spin-off, hence the cartoon-y look of the action figure.) “Lightyear” is a rip-roaring ride, with this version of Buzz (now voiced by Chris Evans), attempting to rescue a community of colonists from a hostile planet, after their ship crash lands and their fuel cell is damaged. Combining hard sci-fi with the kind of emotionality you expect from a Pixar movie, it might have been overlooked in theaters but can find a loving audience at home.
