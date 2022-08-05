Lawsuit Challenges Washington's Wolf Management Rules

Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
PA groups' call to action for reproductive rights
In about a month, the Pennsylvania General Assembly revisits a controversial proposal with five separate amendments to the state Constitution. Groups that oppose Senate Bill 106 are using the next few weeks to rally their forces. SB 106 could deny the right to abortion care and funding in Pennsylvania without...
State adopts new minimum wage regulations for tipped workers
For the first time since 1977, Pennsylvania has updated regulations for minimum wage work. The modernized regulations – approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) in March and by Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office shortly after – update how employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime.
Running across the Evergreen State to raise money for Cancer
ELLENSBURG, WA - Ryan Backlund, A man in Kittitas Valley set a goal to run the top 50 trails in Washington state to help raise money for a local cancer foundation. "Cancer touches everyone," said Cathie Day a board member of the Gretchen Weller Foundation. "I don't think you can talk to any person who doesn't have a friend or family member who's either living with it or has passed from it."
It's National Pickleball Day
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- It's National Pickleball Day!. The game is one of the fastest growing sports in America and it also happens to be the official state game of Washington, according to USA Pickleball Association. Pickleball, somewhat of a combination of badminton, tennis, and table tennis, was created on Bainbridge Island...
Diversity and Inclusion Council second annual Celebration of Diversity
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusivity council put on a celebration of diversity on Saturday. The council saw a need for this event in the community, hoping to bring people from different communities together to see what cultures could be right around the corner. "Yeah, you stay in one...
Oregon National Guard Mobilizes For Kuwait Deployment
ONTARIO, Ore.- A Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment of the Oregon Army National Guard held a mobilization ceremony on Sunday, ahead of a deployment to Kuwait. The 16 Oregon soldiers, members of a tank crew, will take part in Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait, a joint mission under United States Central Command and part of Operation Enduring Freedom.
How to recreate responsibly at public lands
BAKER CITY, Ore. — One of many opportunities for outdoor recreation in Eastern Oregon is the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, which has guidelines for responsible recreation. “Recreating responsibly ensures that all visitors to the Forest have a good experience,” said Brian Anderson, Wallowa Mountains District Ranger. “Picking up your trash,...
Vantage Highway Fire 60% Contained, Some Crews Reassigned
Vantage, Wash.- Fire crews made significant progress towards fully containing the Vantage Highway fire, now burning 32,259 acres, over the weekend. The southern, eastern, and northern perimeters of the fire have been fully secured, and containment is now at 60%. On Sunday firefighters patrolled flare-ups and extinguished hot spots to...
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
Gas leak causes evacuations near Finley Middle School
FINLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:09 p.m. All roads have been reopened and are safe for travel. AUGUST 8, 2022 3:09 p.m. A gas leak in Finley before 1 p.m. August 8, 2022 was caused by a line break, according to representatives with Cascade Natural Gas. The leak is affecting Finley Road between Game Farm Road and Walter Private Road SE.
Warm Night...More Triple Digits Temperatures Tomorrow
Partly cloudy and warm tonight temperatures overnight in the 60s and 70s. A slight chance of a stray thunderstorm 10-20% mainly in Central Oregon and NE Oregon. A heat advisory is in place through tomorrow night and more triple digit temperatures Tuesday anywhere from 100-106. Tuesday night we have a 20-30% chance of showers and or t-storms which could linger into Wednesday morning.
