Lawsuit Challenges Washington's Wolf Management Rules

ELLENSBURG, WA - Ryan Backlund, A man in Kittitas Valley set a goal to run the top 50 trails in Washington state to help raise money for a local cancer foundation. "Cancer touches everyone," said Cathie Day a board member of the Gretchen Weller Foundation. "I don't think you can talk to any person who doesn't have a friend or family member who's either living with it or has passed from it."

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO