Chronicle
Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus
OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
Chronicle
Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires
Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
Washington Tribes Call on Governor to Reject Clean Energy Project Proposal
In a July 28 letter, most of the federally recognized tribes in Washington pushed the state to deny permits to a developer because its project along the Columbia River would mean the unavoidable destruction or damage to sites sacred to the area’s tribal nations. Tribal leaders in Washington are...
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
ncwlife.com
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Millions of federal dollars on the way to state’s ferry systems
There are fresh woes for Washington state ferry riders. Another boat is out of service, this time because of mechanical issues. The ferry Chelan on the San Juan Island run had to be pulled from service Sunday afternoon for repairs, forcing the remaining vessels to add additional stops to pick up passengers on that very busy run.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Ferries to get $38 million in federal funding to upgrade equipment
After a slew of mechanical issues and one ferry that crashed into the Fauntleroy dock terminal, Washington State Ferries has announced that they will be receiving $38 million in funding from the federal government to invest in infrastructure for the ferry system. The Federal Highway Administration announced it will award...
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
KUOW
More MPV vaccine coming to Washington state
Washington state is authorized to receive 17,000 more monkeypox (MPV) vaccine doses. Those additional doses are on top of the 7,000 the state has already received. According to the state Department of Health, much of the current supply has already been used for those most at risk for MPV. Meanwhile,...
stateofreform.com
Washington DOH issues notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Spokane’s Daybreak Youth Services
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youths in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns. Get the latest...
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
kpug1170.com
New study highlights workers’ struggle to afford rent in Washington state
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new study highlights Washington state workers’ struggle to afford rent. While minimum wage is at an all-time high, it’s still not enough to cover rent for even a one-bedroom apartment in Whatcom County and much of the state. The study by the National...
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
q13fox.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Washington
SEATTLE - A new report is shining the spotlight on the disparity between minimum wage and the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment rental in Washington state. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition ranks Washington as the sixth most "out of reach" state (ranked from highest to lowest 2-bedroom housing wage).
