Washington State

Chronicle

Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus

OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires

Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

More MPV vaccine coming to Washington state

Washington state is authorized to receive 17,000 more monkeypox (MPV) vaccine doses. Those additional doses are on top of the 7,000 the state has already received. According to the state Department of Health, much of the current supply has already been used for those most at risk for MPV. Meanwhile,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases

Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

New study highlights workers' struggle to afford rent in Washington state

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new study highlights Washington state workers’ struggle to afford rent. While minimum wage is at an all-time high, it’s still not enough to cover rent for even a one-bedroom apartment in Whatcom County and much of the state. The study by the National...
q13fox.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Washington

SEATTLE - A new report is shining the spotlight on the disparity between minimum wage and the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment rental in Washington state. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition ranks Washington as the sixth most "out of reach" state (ranked from highest to lowest 2-bedroom housing wage).

