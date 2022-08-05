‘I Love My Dad’ Director James Morosini’s Father Actually Catfished Him: ‘It Definitely Went Further Than I Wish It Had’

Read on www.thewrap.com
Related
Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'
Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad. The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy. "It...
“We Had The Most Wonderful Life”—Paul Sorvino’s Wife Speaks About Their Marriage
The popular Goodfellas actor, Paul Sorvino, died on July 25 at the age of 83. His wife Dee Dee Sorvino was among the people by his side until his death, according to the statement released by the family. Fox News Digital approached her, and she had a lot to say about their time together. From falling in love in an unusual manner to eloping and the way that Paul positively influenced her, Dee Dee spoke abundantly despite spending but a few years with the legendary actor.
Britney Spears Slams Ex-Husband Kevin Federline for Discussing Her Relationship With Their Sons: ‘Only One Word: HURTFUL’
Britney Spears called out her ex-husband Kevin Federline for sharing details about her relationship with their teenage sons, calling his comments “hurtful.”. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the “Baby One More Time” singer posted on her Instagram story Saturday. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
RELATED PEOPLE
My Husband Sent Me A Seemingly Innocent Text. It Led Me To Discover He'd Been Cheating For Years.
"I didn’t confront my husband. Instead, I became my own private investigator and went on a quiet rampage."
I regret my daughter’s name, it’s trashy and embarrassing when I say it out loud but my husband doesn’t see the issue
A MUM fears she has made a terrible decision naming her daughter - and even worries it sounds "skanky". She took to Mumsnet to get advice and reassurance over her choice from fellow parents. The mother posted: "I regret the name we chose for our daughter and I don't know...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
People
Jack Wagner Speaks Out for the First Time Following Son Harrison's Death: 'Thank You All So Much'
Jack Wagner is speaking out for the first time following his son Harrison's death at age 27. In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor, 62, shared a video expressing his thanks to fans who showed his family love after his son died last month. "Thank you all so much...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lisa Kudrow and Husband Michel Stern Have the Cutest Love Story! Meet the ‘Friends’ Alum’s Spouse
Friends alum Lisa Kudrow found her happily ever after with her husband, Michel Stern! The television star and the advertising executive got married in 1995, one year after she shot to fame on the Emmy-winning series. Keep scrolling to meet Lisa’s husband. Who Is Lisa Kudrow’s Husband, Michel Stern?...
My husband had a crush on my friend until my coworker lied and said my friend was married with 5 kids
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and I found him attractive. However, I wasn't sure if he felt the same way about me. I thought perhaps he did. Then again, I thought he might have a crush on my best friend who worked at the same company.
Dame Deborah’s husband shares details of his wife’s ‘peaceful’ last moments
Sebastien Bowen has spoken about his wife Dame Deborah James’ “incredibly peaceful” last moments in his first interview since her death.Dame Deborah, also known by her social media handle Bowel Babe, died on June 28 at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.In an interview with The Sun, Bowen, who married the former deputy headteacher and cancer campaigner in France in 2008, said: “I kissed her on the head.I told her how much I loved her, that I would look after the kids and the last thing I said to her was that I was so proud of...
I Called Off My Wedding And Left My Fiancé. Here's What I Wish I'd Known When I Did It.
"Walking away from my engagement meant exchanging the delights of a bride for the embarrassment of a deserter."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family
A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
PETS・
Does Robert Duvall Have Kids? Inside the Actor’s Private Family Life and 4 Marriages
Academy Award winner Robert Duvall has proven that he can tackle roles in all genres throughout his prolific film career. The Godfather actor has been married four times since stepping into Hollywood in the ‘50s. Fans have long wondered if the legendary actor ever welcomed any children of his own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Robert’s family life.
Upworthy
Bride's mom gets a surprise marriage proposal at daughter's wedding and it's beautiful
Few things can stir up trouble at a wedding like these three: a mother of the bride or groom wearing white, proposing to your partner amid the festivities and the notorious bridal bouquet toss that's been known to spark a scuffle or two. Yet, at Chloe Robinson's wedding, it was this very recipe for disaster that made it a memorable event for all her guests. A video—going viral on TikTok with more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded earlier this month—shows the heartwarming moment from Robinson's wedding when her mom was left speechless by a surprise proposal.
Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Says Their Teen Sons Have Decided Not to See Her
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken his nearly decade-long silence about the troubled pop star’s tumultuous life in recent years – including her breakdown, legal battles and conservatorship – and how their teenage sons have chosen not to see her. Federline opened up in a...
Stereogum
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
24 Shocking “Wedding” Stories From People Who Said “I Don’t” At The Altar Or Just Never Showed Up
"The groom had been struggling for a few years, deciding whether to get married or to become a priest. The morning of the wedding, he just didn't show up."
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
Woman goes to the movies and meets her future husband when he won't stop talking
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother knew my father from around the neighborhood long before they ever went on a date. She worked with several of his relatives at a jewelry shop, and his reputation as a bit of a ladies' man preceded him. But the first time she encountered him personally was in a darkened movie theater on a hot summer day. She was trying to watch a movie, and he was a bit of a "yapper," in her words.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0