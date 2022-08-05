Biloxi Seafood Festival Contest - Official Promotion Rules

Read on www.wlox.com
Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, ‘Squall in the Gulf’
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to friends and fans at a Saturday release party. The celebration at the Biloxi Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum included a ribbon-cutting by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and, of course, personal signings.
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
Pass Christian Yacht Club hosts 86th annual Knost Regatta
Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral
Anteater 'Mary Jane' laps up breakfast honey on Good Morning Mississippi
Bradley W. “Brad” Rath appointed Magistrate Judge in Southern Division at Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach resident Bradley W. “Brad” Rath was appointed as Magistrate Judge in the Southern Division at Gulfport, according to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Judge Rath succeeds the late Judge John C. Garguilo. Judge Rath was born...
Fluffy Aussie looking for laid-back owner
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy.
Athletic upgrades nearly complete at Gulfport High School
Food, music, and family all offered at Moss Point’s Grillin’ the River City
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A barbecue cookoff kicked off the second day of Moss Point’s Grillin’ the River City event. Those participating and spectators alike understood the importance of the event. “I think competition is good. It brings out the best in all of us,” one grill...
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
Inaugural Taste of Unity event brings diverse group to the table
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s amazing what can be accomplished with a little food, a lot of fellowship and inspired motivation. “Listen, you hear what I hear,” said Taste of Unity organizer DeBo’rah Drayton-Ward. “They’re laughing. They’re talking...and, we’re not strangers. We’re just friends that haven’t met yet.”
1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — (AP) — Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. A Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor, officials said.
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze
WLOX GMM M-F 6-7am - clipped version
Officials excited to find sea turtle nest on Mississippi beach — four years after last confirmed sighting
Until last week, four years have passed since officials have been able to confirm that a sea turtle laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. That changed last week when a seat turtle nest was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor.
City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi leaders are working together with county officials to improve the Kuhn Street Boat Launch for the city’s approximately 7,000 boaters. The city is looking to spend about $1.4 million to add two more ramps and improve parking. “The more boardwalks, more access to the...
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
Burrito restaurant coming to Mobile
Market by the Bay on U.S. 98 in Daphne has been sold to Harry Johnson, Chef Mike Sullivan and Garrett DeLuca and the building will be remodeled and open in September. The new owners will keep the name and expand the concept. The seafood market and restaurant was owned by Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune.
Mississippians help pick up the pieces following Kentucky flooding
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach woman is returning to her home state of Kentucky to deliver some much needed supplies and motivation to flood victims there. She teamed up with Comeback Coolers to deliver in some of the areas ravaged by high water. She said based on what she saw, it could take years to recover.
