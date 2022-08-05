Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s ‘Revenge Tour': ‘Stop Acting Like Liam Neeson Threatening to Get His Daughter Back’ (Video)

Read on www.thewrap.com
Pink Floyd Founder Calls Biden a ‘War Criminal,’ Accuses President of ‘Fueling the Fire in Ukraine’ (Video)
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is fightin’ mad about America’s stance in world politics, going as far as accusing President Biden of being a “war criminal” who is “fueling the fire in Ukraine.”. Waters struck a decidedly political tone to his current “This Is Not...
Surprise! Rachel Maddow Doesn’t Hate Tucker Carlson: He’s ‘Doing Great Right Now’
Tucker Carlson is not the hated rival that you might think he is, Rachel Maddow has revealed, despite the fact that the top-rated Fox host is the central villain among the progressive crowd at MSNBC. In a new Vanity Fair profile of Rachel Maddow, the MSNBC host spoke positively of...
John Leguizamo, Ana Navarro Call for Boycott of James Franco as Fidel Castro: ‘He Ain’t Latino!’
James Franco’s casting as Fidel Castro in “Alina of Cuba” has been met with swift backlash on social media. As confirmed Thursday by TheWrap, the actor will portray the Cuban revolutionary in the upcoming indie film about his daughter Alina Fernandez. Actor John Leguizamo, a vocal advocate...
