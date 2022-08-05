CBS Entertainment’s Mackenzie Mitchell Promoted to VP of Specials, Music and Live Events

Read on www.thewrap.com
Related
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
Judith Durham, Lead Singer of Australian Folk Group The Seekers, Dies at 79
Judith Durham, the Australian folk music icon and lead singer of The Seekers, has died, her record label announced Saturday. She was 79. Durham passed away “peacefully” on Friday evening in Melbourne due to complications from a long-standing chronic lung disease, Musicoast and Universal Music Australia wrote on The Seekers’ verified Facebook page.
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’
Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Juanes, David Steinberg
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. -- French architect Pierre Charles L'Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754. -- Philanthropist Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in 1757. -- Author P.L. Travers in 1899. -- American Indian engineer Mary G. Ross in...
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Watch ‘Prey': Is the New ‘Predator’ Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
35 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in “Predator” as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, “Prey” will take viewers 300 years in the past to follow Naru, a warrior in the Comanche Nation who encounters the Predator species. The newest installment of the “Predator” franchise, which...
‘The Daily Show': Roy Wood Jr. Talks Worst Airline Experiences on ‘Beyond the Scenes’ Podcast (Exclusive Video)
The “Beyond the Scenes” podcast is back with all new episodes beginning Tuesday. In the first episode of “The Daily Show” companion podcast, host Roy Wood Jr. is breaking down the state of the airline industry. If you’ll remember, Trevor Noah has been on top of...
Brett Goldstein Talks ‘Ted Lasso’ and the Art of Nuanced Swearing
This story about Brett Goldstein and “Ted Lasso” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Last year, Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” dominated the Emmy’s comedy categories with 20 nominations and seven wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and this year it led all comedy shows with the same number of noms. Half of those are for the remarkable ensemble cast that fleshes out the story of a bruised but resilient American coach at the helm of a British soccer team — and while it’s hard to single out anybody in a company this consistently strong, there’s a reason why Brett Goldstein won an Emmy last year for his performance as Roy Kent, a hilariously profane and angry footballer who has to adjust to life off the pitch in Season 2.
Rosanna Arquette Joins ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 as Recurring Guest Star
Rosanna Arquette has joined the Season 3 cast of David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky” as recurring guest star. She will portray Jenny Hoyt’s (star Katheryn Winnick) charismatic and fast-talking mother, Virginia “Gigi” Cessna. Her character summary is as follows: “She’s a world-class scam artist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
‘Paper Girls’ Star Jason Mantzoukas Loved Explaining the Show’s Time Travel Logistics (Video)
”I thought the mixtape was a great way to illustrate it,“ Mantzoukas tells TheWrap. In any series involving time travel, it often becomes a herculean task to actually explain the rules of time travel in that universe. In “Paper Girls,” that responsibility falls to Jason Mantzoukas, as The Grandfather — but he absolutely relished the duty.
Paramount Sets ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for Holiday 2024 Release
Paramount has set a new release date for “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” moving the video game adaptation to a release on December 20, 2024 while pushing back an untitled “Smurfs” musical to February 2025. The decision to move Sega’s famous blue speedster into the competitive holiday...
‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Star Michael Trevino Says Jeanine Mason was ‘Saving Me’ Every Day on Directorial Debut
Any actor’s directorial debut is daunting. But for “Roswell, New Mexico” star Michael Trevino, things were significantly easier thanks to his leading lady, Jeanine Mason, who apparently was “saving” him on the daily. In Monday night’s episode, directed by Trevino, we meet Outlaw Liz (Mason)....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC Orders ‘Will Trent’ Series Based on Karin Slaughter’s Bestselling Novels
ABC has ordered “Will Trent” (working title) to series for the 2022-23 midseason. Produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, it is based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling series of the same name. “Will Trent” will star Ramón Rodríguez (“Iron Fist,” “Need...
Bert Fields Remembered as ‘Extraordinary Human Being’ by Clients Tom Cruise, Mel Brooks, Dustin Hoffman and More
Entertainment lawyer Bert Fields always looked out for the interests of his powerful, A-list clients, and those stars are looking out for him in the wake of news of his death on Sunday, with Tom Cruise, Mel Brooks, Dustin Hoffman and other clients and friends championing his legacy. “Bert Fields...
How Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Manages to Blend Multiple Genres, According to Its Creators
As fans of Netflix’s “The Sandman” feast on its first season, released Friday, they may begin to notice the show’s pseudo-episodic structure that delivers a wide range of genres, tones, and self-contained stories. At one moment, the series is delving deep into the mystic arts, the next moment it’s lightheartedly traversing centuries of human history, and the next moment it’s careening into classic horror. Of course, this scope resembles executive producer and writer Neil Gaiman’s original comic series, which he created as an exercise that would allow him to do anything from issue to issue. But as a TV series, Gaiman was told repeatedly through the years it wasn’t possible to mix all the various elements that comprised his acclaimed source material.
Pac-Man Live-Action Movie in the Works From Producer Justin Baldoni
Grab your power pellets. A live-action movie based on the Pac-Man character and arcade game is in the works with actor Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios partnering with Bandai Namco Entertainment to produce the film. While any plot details are currently under wraps, the film will be based on an...
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions Signs First-Look Deal With FuboTV
Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort Productions has inked a first-look deal with FuboTV Inc. for unscripted content. The deal was described as a “multi-year partnership,” the companies announced in a joint release Monday. It will see Maximum Effort, co-founded by George Dewey in 2018, launch Maximum Effort Network, a linear channel on the sports-first live streaming platform. The company will also have a blind scripted deal with FuboTV. Maximum Effort Productions has also, as part of the deal, been granted creative control over the channel’s content. The deal also gives Maximum Effort equity from FuboTV.
How to Watch ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies': Is the A24 Horror Comedy Streaming?
We know you’re excited about the latest A24 horror movie, “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” in which a party game at a remote mansion leads to murder for a group of young, wealthy friends, played by an ensemble cast that includes Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson. The film is...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Dominates 2022 TCA Awards With 4 Wins, Including Program of the Year
Mandy Moore also won Individual Achievement in Drama for the final season of ”This Is Us“. ABC’s freshman comedy series “Abbott Elementary” dominated the 2022 TCA Awards, which recognized the best television offerings from the 2021-2022 season as voted on by members of the Television Critics Association.
Rosario Dawson Credits Carrie Fisher for Her Path to Joining ‘Star Wars’ Universe: ‘She Sprinkled Some Magic Fairy Dust on Me’
She was our princess, she was our general, and as it turns out, Carrie Fisher might’ve been a contributing factor to Rosario Dawson joining the live-action Star Wars universe. At least, Dawson herself likes to think so. Dawson is set to star in her own “Ahsoka” series next year...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0