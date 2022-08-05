ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott Buses Illegal Immigrants to NYC After City's Mayor Doesn't Take Up Invitation to Visit Southern Border

By Bethany Blankley
 3 days ago
Comments / 190

zeus 5029
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Hilarious that’s Hilarious. Well your a Sanctuary city so, follow the laws you set, stand by your new citizens.

31
Mary Smith
3d ago

Great Governor! bust them up to Martha's vineyards to Obama and George Soros and Hillary Clinton's area cuz George Soros is responsible for this influx of all these immigrants. I'm sure he can make a bedroom for them in his home..

63
kevin
3d ago

Good job Governor Abbott Keep sending the illegals to DCAfter all the mayor of DC declared the city a sanctuary for illegals We Stand with you Governor Abbott

48
Greg Abbott
