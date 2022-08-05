Illegal parking in Crystal River could soon become a costlier after Monday when the city council considers hiking parking fines. “As the city becomes more popular to non-city residents, illegal parking is becoming more of an issue and a hindrance to city residents,” wrote City Manager Ken Frink to the council as part of the Monday agenda. “The purpose of this ordinance is to increase certain fines related to illegal parking to assist the city in enforcing existing rules by hopefully deterring certain illegal behavior.”

