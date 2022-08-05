Read on www.chronicleonline.com
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway
Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite®, an asphalt pavement...
suncoastnews.com
Trailer dumping to be denied at West Hernando Convenience Center
If you own a truck, you’re in luck. If you have a car and haul waste on a trailer to the West Hernando Convenience Center on Osowaw Boulevard in Spring Hill, starting Aug. 8 you’ll be turned away and advised to make the nearly 50-mile roundtrip to the main landfill on U.S. 98 at the Citrus County line.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Council to decide on increased parking fines, land use change, annexation of King's Bay
Illegal parking in Crystal River could soon become a costlier after Monday when the city council considers hiking parking fines. “As the city becomes more popular to non-city residents, illegal parking is becoming more of an issue and a hindrance to city residents,” wrote City Manager Ken Frink to the council as part of the Monday agenda. “The purpose of this ordinance is to increase certain fines related to illegal parking to assist the city in enforcing existing rules by hopefully deterring certain illegal behavior.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Sunday, Aug. 7
(Re Friday, Aug. 5’s front-page story, “FDOT officially halts turnpike routes”): BOCC, your no-build resolution worked for the Northern Turnpike Extension. How about a one-phase-build resolution for the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19?. Now we have to pay for festival. (Re Friday, Aug. 5’s Page A3 story,...
villages-news.com
Villagers lose power after problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station
Numerous Villagers were without power after a problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station. The outage began at 3:27 p.m. and was affecting residents in the Villages of Ashland, Lynnhaven, Belvedere, Mallory Square and De La Vista. The traffic lights were reportedly not functioning at the busy intersection of...
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC should present zoning regulations alone
It was found that 74% of Americans ranked homeownership as the highest gauge of prosperity according to the Bankrate Survey. This American dream is being destroyed by the “myth” called "affordable housing.”. About 30 years ago, California was the land of affordable housing. That has changed due to...
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?
the stunning Ocala National Forest in North Central Florida by Ocala, FloridaMiosotis Jade on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licens.
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Apartments will replace Crystal River Mall
Developer under contract to buy mall. Transformation into housing a welcome plan. When the mall opened in Crystal River in 1990, county residents cheered the arrival of big-box chain stores that grew to include Sears, Belk, JC Penney, Kmart and Regal Cinemas. A host of other small nationally known businesses eventually filled out the unusually shaped structure topped with what looked like a circus big top. A food court had the usual selections that big-city malls had.
Citrus County Chronicle
Unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire at Inglis home
An unattended pot of food cooking on a stovetop ignited a fire inside an Inglis home. No injuries were reported, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue, but first responders did provide oxygen to a rescued dog. County firefighters responded at 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, to the house off of...
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
suncoastnews.com
Farm Share to distribute food in Brooksville on Aug. 10
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and...
villages-news.com
Villagers reject attorney’s opinion they must pay for water tower and windmill
Residents are rejecting an attorney’s opinion they must pay for the replacement of an ornamental water tower and windmill at Brownwood Paddock Square. Attorney Kevin Stone on Friday released a memo outlining his opinion on the replacement of the water tower and windmill, which were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season as their rotting wood bases made them a safety threat.
Citrus County Chronicle
click orlando
Florida Department of Transportation puts northern Turnpike extension on hold
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation will, for the moment, no longer pursue a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike past its northern terminus in Wildwood. In an update posted this week to the project’s online changelog, FDOT said it acted on local community feedback from...
villages-news.com
Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower
An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Citrus County Chronicle
Our commissioners show real grit
Typically, our commissioners kick a problem down the road or vote for the easiest way out. But not this time. I congratulate Holly Davis and Jeff Kinnard on their excellent decisions concerning Meadowcrest and the library. I was interested enough in the Meadowcrest issue to ride over to Crystal River...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
