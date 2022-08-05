Read on www.thefader.com
Related
The FADER
Song You Need: Bill Nace wades into calmer waters
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Bill Nace has been chasing the preternatural with his six-string for the better part of his life, but usually — publicly, at least — as a sideman or collaborator. He’s best known for being half of the noise duo Body/Head, where his hellacious scratchings echo opposite those of Kim Gordon. But 2020’s Both, his second studio LP and his Drag City debut, brought him new recognition as a towering soloist.
The FADER
Song You Need: Doechii and Rico Nasty are brilliantly mucky on “Swamp Bitches”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. There's few things more rewarding than a promising artist that's been sharpening her steel. Doechii's 2020 EP Oh The Places You'll Go sought to capitalize on the viral success of "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," though on other tracks, the Florida artist wasn't as convincing a pop star, an old problem which rappers attempting a crossover often face. Since signing with Top Dawg Entertainment, Doechii's grasp has began to match her reach. Take, for example, the warm house tones of "Persuasive" which improved on "What's Your Name?" from Places, a song that was just a touch too Azealia Banks-indebted. As more music emerged, the songs served as a reintroduction to Doechii spread out across the months.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
The FADER
The Rap Report: Bandmanrill debuts a new energy, WB Nutty channels classic Atlanta, and more
Bandmanrill’s music videos aren’t expensive effects-filled or high-concept short films, but they’re still able to add a new layer of fun to his songs. Seeing him get together a massive crowd of people to take over a pool so they can have a dance cypher is thrilling. In “Real Hips,” he takes his flash mob to the beach, and even a few lifeguards can’t resist the opportunity to get in on the action. DJ Bake and KilSoSouth’s soulful club beat gives “Real Hips” a cooler energy—albeit, not by much— than the frenzied collabs with Mcvertt that launched Bandmanrill early last year. It’s fun listening to these songs alone, but it’s a club music summer. We should all be going crazy in the center of a dance circle somewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taylor Swift files in Shake It Off copyright lawsuit: ‘The lyrics were written entirely by me’
Singer had been sued by writers of 3LW’s 2000 song Playas Gon’ Play for alleged plagiarism, and the case is due to return to court
The FADER
Watch Drake perform with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne at Young Money reunion show
It may have happened later than planned but Drake reunited with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne for a celebration of the Young Money era on Saturday night (August 6). The trio played a selection of their most loved collaborations, including “HYFR, ”“Moment 4 Life,” “Up All Night,” and “The Motto,” at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. Scroll down to see highlights now.
Comments / 0