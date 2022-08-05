The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. There's few things more rewarding than a promising artist that's been sharpening her steel. Doechii's 2020 EP Oh The Places You'll Go sought to capitalize on the viral success of "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," though on other tracks, the Florida artist wasn't as convincing a pop star, an old problem which rappers attempting a crossover often face. Since signing with Top Dawg Entertainment, Doechii's grasp has began to match her reach. Take, for example, the warm house tones of "Persuasive" which improved on "What's Your Name?" from Places, a song that was just a touch too Azealia Banks-indebted. As more music emerged, the songs served as a reintroduction to Doechii spread out across the months.

