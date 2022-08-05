WESTFIELD – James “Jimmy” Kozak passed away on June 27, 2022. He was born in Springfield, MA on February 16, 1971, to Constance J. Faivre and James J. Elasmar, Jr. He is survived by his mother who resides in Westfield, one daughter, Paige Marie Lisowski of Bozeman, MT; two sisters, Lynette Prentice (Gary), Rebecca Leary ( Daniel) all of Southwick; a brother, Eric P. Faivre of Chester, MA; special cousins Dina and Drew Hastings; an uncle, Michael Corcoran; several nieces and nephews.

