Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

The current Orioles believe they’re on the verge of something special. Former Orioles believe it, too.

In the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time, outfielder Brett Phillips raved about the team he joined at the trade deadline. When he looked across the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles seemed like an energetic group. Now that he’s in Baltimore, the feeling is evident. “I’ve recognized we have a group that’s hungry here,” Phillips said, “and a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Judge hits No. 44, Yankees beat Mariners 9-4 to stop skid

SEATTLE (AP) — On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn’t all good news for New York. Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Monday. Donaldson doubled twice and Andrew Benintendi also had two doubles and three RBIs as the Yankees hammered Seattle pitching. But they got a bad break early — Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning. “I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to still make an impact on this team even while he’s hurt,” said Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who threw seven innings to get the win. “He’s come in here right away and made an impact on a lot of people. He’s not afraid to talk pitching with the pitchers. He’s not afraid to give honest feedback. He’s one of the best guys that I’ve been around and played with, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds his way back and makes an impact.”
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Austin Hays (side) batting sixth for Orioles Monday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Austin Hays (side) as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays, who missed the last week with a side injury, will bat sixth in his return to the lineup and play left field Monday while Brett Phillips sits. Hays has...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a day the Orioles welcomed Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson and Mike Mussina back to the ballpark, Baltimore’s less heralded 2022 team thrilled the home crowd again. Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Murray and Mussina, and Robinson and Murray addressed the team before the game. McKenna, Jorge Mateo and Austin Voth aren’t household names like that Hall of Fame trio — but they helped add some more present-year excitement to all the nostalgia. “When there’s 40,000 fans out there and they’re showing up, yeah, it’s definitely a playoff atmosphere,” Voth said. “That fuels us as players for sure.”
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Terrin Vavra sitting versus Toronto Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Terrin Vavra in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra will sit out Monday's game while Ramon Urias starts at second base and bats fifth against the Blue Jays. The rookie has made a splash in his first 25 plate...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected against Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been ejected from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Hyde was tossed after he came out to talk to umpires about a replay review that awarded the Pirates a run in the seventh inning. Greg Allen initially was called out on a play at home, but the Pirates appeared to contend that catcher Robinson Chirinos was illegally blocking the plate, and Allen was called safe after a review.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Orioles hit four home runs in 7-4 victory over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming weeks. On Monday night, Ramón Urías and the upstart Orioles measured up fine. Urías hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep to lift Baltimore to a 7-4 victory over the Blue Jays. The Orioles, who entered the day two games behind Seattle and Tampa Bay for the final two wild cards in the American League, pulled within three of Toronto for the first wild card. This was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Mancini Mania: Behind the Astros' Latest Streak of History

Stemming from his success with the long ball, the Houston Astros collected numerous notes on Trey Mancini's hot start for the franchise. And although going 1-for-7 with three strikeouts over the weekend, his home runs deserve a history lesson. Mancini's Friday grand slam marked the first of his career while...
HOUSTON, TX

