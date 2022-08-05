Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Walgreens closes Honolulu store after being open for nearly 10 years
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Walgreens has closed its store at the Nuuanu Shopping Plaza in Honolulu after being open for nearly a decade, a company spokesperson confirmed to KITV4 News. The 11,500-square-foot store, which was the anchor of the plaza, closed unexpectedly earlier this summer.
Robata JINYA - Honolulu's Newest Authentic Japanese Restaurant Opening Friday, August 12
Last night, Hawaii Mom Blog attended a media dinner for the new Robata JINYA in the former Nobu space at Ward Village opening this Friday, August 12, 2022. Robata JINYA offers a finer dining experience with an elevated menu including Japanese tapas, fusion-style sashimi dishes, sushi, and a wide selection of kushiyaki.
Styrofoam Quits Hawaii As Body Boards Go Next
Starting next Tuesday, you won’t find disposable foam boogie boards for sale or rent on Maui. That comes as the island implements its ban on these environmentally hazardous toys. We’ve seen countless discarded and broken foam bodyboards on Hawaii beaches, and this is a good move. Maui was...
Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village in Waipahu marks 30th anniversary
Robert Castro has volunteered at Hawaiʻi’s Plantation Village for almost 25 years. The 78-year-old grew up across the street and now leads the village’s tours. “It's still exciting that the history is tied to my family,” he said. “And hopefully people who go on the tour understand why our chop suey mix of people are here, why they came and how they lived and things like that.”
Hawaii’s Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank
HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
Local tech events promote innovation in medicine, city planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech expert and Hawaii Hui founder Ryan Ozawa talked about upcoming events in the local tech industry. 1. AIM-AHEAD for Pacific communities: Exploring artificial intelligence in medicine. Online symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are underrepresented in medical research and health data....
Makana Lani restaurant opens at Alohilani Resort in Waikiki
A new restaurant, Makana Lani, opens Saturday at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The buffet restaurant on the second floor offers more than 50 buffet options to choose from- for breakfast, brunch and dinner. Owner Liz-Hata Watanabe says she wanted to offer a cuisine that starts local and goes global, so...
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 Years
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend. On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.
LIST: Top 10 loco moco spots on Oahu
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the breakfast classic: an island loco moco.
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing. Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach — the sight of which triggered a scare that left people running in all directions. Local academy helps...
Your Guide to the North Shore Town of Kahuku
When people think of Oʻahu’s golden North Shore, Haleʻiwa is often the town that comes to mind. But those who drive further north will find the small town of Kahuku. Situated on Oʻahu’s northeastern coast, the town of Kahuku lies between Haleʻiwa and Laie.
Live music, shopping, and more at Iolani Palace Shop’s 38th anniversary celebration
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Palace Shop at Iolani Palace will celebrate its 38th anniversary on Saturday. There will be live music in the courtyard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in-person shopping will be part of the fun. The Palace will also offer educational and moolelo (oral history) workshops...
Time’s ticking if you haven’t tried ‘Kyra the Baker’
Time is ticking if you haven't stopped by Kyra the Baker cookie shop located on the second floor of the International Mark Place in Waikiki.
WATCH: U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive on Oahu
The Blue Angels arrive on Oahu on Monday, Aug. 8 ahead of the Kaneohe Bay Air Show.
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
With the primary election just days away, HNN political analyst Colin Moore discusses voter turnout and candidates' last-minute push for support. The PAC Be Change Now reported it spent $3.7 million on ads in the primary with another rough $700,000 pending. Hawaii residents begin casting their votes as state receives...
