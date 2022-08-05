ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount

While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Styrofoam Quits Hawaii As Body Boards Go Next

Starting next Tuesday, you won’t find disposable foam boogie boards for sale or rent on Maui. That comes as the island implements its ban on these environmentally hazardous toys. We’ve seen countless discarded and broken foam bodyboards on Hawaii beaches, and this is a good move. Maui was...
Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village in Waipahu marks 30th anniversary

Robert Castro has volunteered at Hawaiʻi’s Plantation Village for almost 25 years. The 78-year-old grew up across the street and now leads the village’s tours. “It's still exciting that the history is tied to my family,” he said. “And hopefully people who go on the tour understand why our chop suey mix of people are here, why they came and how they lived and things like that.”
Hawaii’s Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank

HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
Local tech events promote innovation in medicine, city planning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech expert and Hawaii Hui founder Ryan Ozawa talked about upcoming events in the local tech industry. 1. AIM-AHEAD for Pacific communities: Exploring artificial intelligence in medicine. Online symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are underrepresented in medical research and health data....
Makana Lani restaurant opens at Alohilani Resort in Waikiki

A new restaurant, Makana Lani, opens Saturday at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The buffet restaurant on the second floor offers more than 50 buffet options to choose from- for breakfast, brunch and dinner. Owner Liz-Hata Watanabe says she wanted to offer a cuisine that starts local and goes global, so...
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 Years

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend. On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.
Your Guide to the North Shore Town of Kahuku

When people think of Oʻahu’s golden North Shore, Haleʻiwa is often the town that comes to mind. But those who drive further north will find the small town of Kahuku. Situated on Oʻahu’s northeastern coast, the town of Kahuku lies between Haleʻiwa and Laie.
