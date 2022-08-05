ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key detail in rookie contract of OLB David Ojabo reported

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens were able to get their entire 2022 rookie class under contract just a few days ago, with the final first-year player signing his deal in outside linebacker David Ojabo. The former Michigan star was the last rookie in the league to sign his rookie contract, and held out for the first few days of training camp.

The reason for the delay in Ojabo getting signed was reportedly the amount of money that the rookie would have been guaranteed during this third year. Field Yates of ESPN provided a glimpse into the language of Ojabo’s contract, reporting that the outside linebacker ended up getting $700,000 guaranteed in the third year of his deal, which will come in 2024.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network then expanded on the contract details of Ojabo.

There was debate as to how much Ojabo should get in third-year guarantees in relation to his fellow second round picks who were drafted in the same range as him. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network put out the numbers of third year guarantees for picks No. 38 through No. 47, with a massive drop off coming between picks No. 44 and No. 46

Ojabo’s $700,000 is far closer to John Metchie III at pick No. 44 as opposed to Josh Paschal at pick No. 46. The former Wolverine suffered a torn achilles during his Pro Day and his timeframe to return is uncertain, but when he is able to get back on the field he’s expected to form a fearsome young pass rushing duo with second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

Aaron Wilson
