Copperas Cove ISD kicks off annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ weekend

coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Cove community shows up in a big way to Stuff the Bus
Thousands of dollars’ worth of school supplies were raised over the weekend to help CCISD’s students in need for the new school year. Copperas Cove’s Walmart and Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans held their annual “Stuff the Bus” event during tax-free weekend with the event kicking off Friday morning at 10 a.m. and running through Sunday at 5 p.m.
KWTX
Central Texas school district rolling out new bus check-in system
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new school year means new technology in some parts of Central Texas. The Temple Independent School District is in its initial phase of rolling out a bus monitoring system aimed at making sure its students get on and off at the right times. It is a step to add more safety for the students.
KWTX
Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school
Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is making sure kids in the area are prepared with the necessary supplies. This tax-free weekend, The Salvation Army is looking to stuff the bus with school supplies for local families ahead of the first day of school.
One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage
KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
KWTX
Back to school means back to school zones, may cause adjustments to morning commute
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The yellow blinking lights indicating school zones will be blinking once again as Central Texas schools start in the next few weeks. While school has been out for the summer, those blinking lights for school zones have been off too, but, now, Waco PD says its time to start paying attention when passing schools during the next few weeks.
News Channel 25
Killeen Creators help address the food insecurity issue in Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Creators provides fresh organic food for North Killeen residents. In North Killeen, it's a food desert, there are no major grocery stores... only small convenient stores like Dollar Tree. North Killeen local resident, Jacqueline Hewitt tells her story of living in North Killeen and shares...
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
KWTX
Clinical teaching programs help mold America’s future teachers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the wheels begin to roll on the upcoming school year, clinical teachers in higher education campuses across Central Texas are gearing up to put their skills to the test in real classrooms. As the nation works to fill thousands of empty teaching positions, those studying...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
KWTX
Police investigating drowning at Temple Lake
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Temple Police Department are investigating a drowning at Temple Lake Park. Several witnesses on-scene told police they saw a 21-year-old man go under shortly after 10 a.m. The man never re-emerged and some of the witnesses tried to go in the water to...
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
Saddle Up Killeen, Texas – Murdoch’s Ranch And Home Supply Is Coming To Town
One thing for certain about Killeen, Texas - it sometimes lacks in the cowboy-friendly department. (And I am not talking about the football team.) But a new place looking to open up soon could change all that. MURDOCH'S RANCH & HOME SUPPLY IS COMING TO KILLEEN, TEXAS. I’m not saying...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Temple Tx
Located between the larger cities of Austin and Waco in Central Texas, Temple is just the 50th most populous city in the state. It isn’t a destination that often pops up on most people’s wishlist, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Temple is one of the main cities in the Killeen – Temple – Fort Hood Metropolitan Area.
KWTX
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are once again sharing photos of a wanted fugitive on social media after the man, identified as Michael Ray Martin, allegedly lied about turning himself in. Martin contacted the Valley Mills Police Department last week and pleaded with officers to remove his photo from...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
fox44news.com
KWTX
Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
