ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Copperas Cove ISD kicks off annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ weekend

By Ally Kadlubar
KWTX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove Cove community shows up in a big way to Stuff the Bus

Thousands of dollars’ worth of school supplies were raised over the weekend to help CCISD’s students in need for the new school year. Copperas Cove’s Walmart and Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans held their annual “Stuff the Bus” event during tax-free weekend with the event kicking off Friday morning at 10 a.m. and running through Sunday at 5 p.m.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas school district rolling out new bus check-in system

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new school year means new technology in some parts of Central Texas. The Temple Independent School District is in its initial phase of rolling out a bus monitoring system aimed at making sure its students get on and off at the right times. It is a step to add more safety for the students.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

One school is turning the page on the teacher shortage

KILLEEN, Texas — The strain of teachers across Texas isn't stopping some future teachers in Killeen from pursuing their dreams. Student teachers from A&M Central Texas University know there will be hurdles, but they continue to keep a positive perspective. "There's a need for teachers for a reason, so...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Copperas Cove, TX
Local
Texas Society
Copperas Cove, TX
Education
Copperas Cove, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
KWTX

Back to school means back to school zones, may cause adjustments to morning commute

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The yellow blinking lights indicating school zones will be blinking once again as Central Texas schools start in the next few weeks. While school has been out for the summer, those blinking lights for school zones have been off too, but, now, Waco PD says its time to start paying attention when passing schools during the next few weeks.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen Creators help address the food insecurity issue in Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Creators provides fresh organic food for North Killeen residents. In North Killeen, it's a food desert, there are no major grocery stores... only small convenient stores like Dollar Tree. North Killeen local resident, Jacqueline Hewitt tells her story of living in North Killeen and shares...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Clinical teaching programs help mold America’s future teachers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the wheels begin to roll on the upcoming school year, clinical teachers in higher education campuses across Central Texas are gearing up to put their skills to the test in real classrooms. As the nation works to fill thousands of empty teaching positions, those studying...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#School Supplies#Ccisd
KWTX

Police investigating drowning at Temple Lake

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Temple Police Department are investigating a drowning at Temple Lake Park. Several witnesses on-scene told police they saw a 21-year-old man go under shortly after 10 a.m. The man never re-emerged and some of the witnesses tried to go in the water to...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Walmart
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Temple Tx

Located between the larger cities of Austin and Waco in Central Texas, Temple is just the 50th most populous city in the state. It isn’t a destination that often pops up on most people’s wishlist, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Temple is one of the main cities in the Killeen – Temple – Fort Hood Metropolitan Area.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge. "He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal Jr.'s son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
fox44news.com

One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
TEMPLE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy