ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burke, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
The Spun

Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#Sg#Acc#101st
saturdaytradition.com

Jamie Kaiser, 4-star 2023 wing, announces B1G commitment

Jamie Kaiser is staying home. The blue-chip wing from Burke, Virginia announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday. Kaiser is listed at 6-6, 200 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, Kaiser is rated 4-stars, the No. 13 Virginia product, No. 21 small forward and No. 101 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023. He is transferring to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his high school senior year.
BURKE, VA
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 offensive lines in the SEC

Even in an era of spread football, the best offenses usually still have a few bullies up front, and the SEC is ripe with 6-foot-5, 300+ pound maulers who open holes for tailbacks and create sound pockets for some of the best quarterbacks in the country. Here’s a look at...
NFL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy