Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list

Jamie Kaiser is staying home. The blue-chip wing from Burke, Virginia announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday. Kaiser is listed at 6-6, 200 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, Kaiser is rated 4-stars, the No. 13 Virginia product, No. 21 small forward and No. 101 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023. He is transferring to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his high school senior year.

BURKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO