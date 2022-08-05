Several Augusta residents indicted with federal charges related to firearms

Aiken Standard file photo

Several Augusta residents are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.

The federal charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. According to a Department of Justice press release, recent actions in the U.S. District Court includes guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to the illegal gun possessions.

The cases are being investigated as a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods by federal, state and local law enforcements including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI to reduce violent crimes.

“Convicted felons are prohibited from possessing guns, and with our law enforcement partners we are committed to keeping our communities safe from violent crime by holding accountable those who would violate the law,” David H. Estes said, a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Defendants named in the August 2022 federal indictment from the Augusta area include:

Darnell Dwight Brown, 30, and Corii Arkheem Bussey, 31, both of Augusta, charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, and using, carrying or possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The case involves a Dec. 9, 2021, shootout in which a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was struck by multiple bullets. The mail carrier who was inside the vehicle was not injured.

Marshall Lee Cushman, 39, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Christopher Fitzgerald Jones, 35, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Christopher David Baskett, 46, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and,

Rondell Smith, a/k/a “Rondal Smith,” 27, of Hephzibah, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Four other individuals from the Savannah metro area were also named in the August 2022 federal indictment.

According to the press release, ATF, the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Savannah Police Department are involved in investigating these cases.