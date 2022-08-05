Evan Pryor hopes to carve out bigger role with Ohio State in 2022: 'I can score points'

Jack Sawyer appeared in all 13 games for Ohio State as a true freshman in 2021. Now, the former 5-star prospect looks to improve and post a breakout performance in 2022. In the past, Ohio State has had a long lineage of elite pass rushers with Chase Young and Nick and Joey Bosa as recent contributors. Unfortunately, no player coming off the edge had a standout performance in 2021.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO