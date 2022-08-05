ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Bangor Pediatric Surgeon Builds Special Treatment Tool When Supply Chain Fails

By Cori
Z107.3
Z107.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on z1073.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Chipotle blacklists Augusta employees who filed to unionize

Maine AFL-CIO announced Monday in a news release that Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly blacklisting its former Augusta location employees by refusing to allow them to be hired at other Chipotle locations in Maine. According to the release, workers from the Augusta Chipotle store discovered the blacklisting through applying to...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Bangor, ME
Health
City
Bangor, ME
foxbangor.com

Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office

AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainernews.com

Central Maine’s Powers

Thirteen years ago I moved with my partner, Vaughan, and our son, River, from an unaffordable, 900-square-foot apartment in Bozeman, Montana, my home state, to Pittsfield, a Central Maine town about halfway between Waterville and Bangor along Interstate 95. We loaded our belongings into the bed of a Dodge diesel pick-up that ran on scavenged fryer oil and drove across the country to a house that’d been vacant for more than a year, save the mice nesting in the toaster. Inherited from Vaughan’s grandparents, the three-bedroom, two-story Colonial was fully furnished in rural Maine style, down to the worn linens, six rolls of Scotch tape, empty collectible bottles of Jim Beam and Wild Turkey, and dozens of canning jars in the cellar still filled with unidentifiable food. Since we arrived, I’ve given birth to two more sons in the room at the front of the house 20 feet from the spur by which roughly 7,000 cars and trucks pass daily between I-95 and “downtown.” Their placentas are buried beneath a young black walnut tree that will someday shade the road.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Treatment#Orthopedic Surgeon
94.9 HOM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New recovery house opens in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
B98.5

Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
CANAAN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Z107.3

Bangor All Stars Advance to New England Finals, Beat Massachusetts 10-4

Playing on national TV (ESPN) the Bangor All-Stars beat Middleboro, Massachusetts Monday morning, August 8, 10-4 to advance to the Title Game on Thursday, August 11 at 5 p.m. Caden Karem threw 5.1 innings of 2-hit ball for Bangor. He allowed 2 runs, 1 earned while striking out 14 and walking just 1. Gavin Hughes closed out the game, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits while walking 1 in two-thirds of an inning.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Floor fan believed to have caused fire at Maine high school

ROCKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire crews believe a floor fan may have been what caused a fire at Camden Hills Regional High School early Friday morning. Officials say they were alerted to the fire alarm going off at the school around 1:29 a.m. When the Rockland Fire Department got to...
ROCKPORT, ME
Q106.5

Former Bangor Meteorologist Goes Viral After Live Reaction To Map

Many years ago, when I did a small stint as a television reporter for WABI TV 5, there was a guy I worked with named Greg Dutra. Hired straight out of college, "Dutra" as we affectionately called him, was definitely brand-spanking-new. His energy and enthusiasm for the job were palpable although he had yet to refine his on-air presence.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
CANAAN, ME
Z107.3

Super Popular Thru-Way Between Hermon and Hampden Is Finally Back Open

The I-95 bridge work has been cruising right along. I feel like they might even be ahead of schedule a little bit. I'm referring to the bridge replacements that have been going on, and in particular the ones they've been working on right before the Dysart's exit in Hermon. It's been quite a project, and I feel like bridge work goes way faster than it used to these days.
HAMPDEN, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy