Bangor Pediatric Surgeon Builds Special Treatment Tool When Supply Chain Fails

Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Chipotle blacklists Augusta employees who filed to unionize
Maine AFL-CIO announced Monday in a news release that Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly blacklisting its former Augusta location employees by refusing to allow them to be hired at other Chipotle locations in Maine. According to the release, workers from the Augusta Chipotle store discovered the blacklisting through applying to...
wabi.tv
New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine in effort to prevent thefts
BANGOR, Maine — A new law to prevent the theft of catalytic converters went into effect in Maine on Monday. Gov. Janet Mills signed the law in April with the intention of making catalytic converters more traceable to, in turn, prevent theft. Under the new law, any catalytic converter...
foxbangor.com
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
Ellsworth’s Knowlton Park Splash Pad Temporarily Closed on Monday August 8th
The City of Ellsworth announced that the Knowlton Park Splash Pad would be temporarily closed on Monday, August 8th for a thorough cleaning. After record breaking temperatures and intense usage thanks to the heat wave, it's a good opportunity for City staff to give the splash pad a thorough cleaning to keep everyone safe for the rest of the summer.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Thirteen years ago I moved with my partner, Vaughan, and our son, River, from an unaffordable, 900-square-foot apartment in Bozeman, Montana, my home state, to Pittsfield, a Central Maine town about halfway between Waterville and Bangor along Interstate 95. We loaded our belongings into the bed of a Dodge diesel pick-up that ran on scavenged fryer oil and drove across the country to a house that’d been vacant for more than a year, save the mice nesting in the toaster. Inherited from Vaughan’s grandparents, the three-bedroom, two-story Colonial was fully furnished in rural Maine style, down to the worn linens, six rolls of Scotch tape, empty collectible bottles of Jim Beam and Wild Turkey, and dozens of canning jars in the cellar still filled with unidentifiable food. Since we arrived, I’ve given birth to two more sons in the room at the front of the house 20 feet from the spur by which roughly 7,000 cars and trucks pass daily between I-95 and “downtown.” Their placentas are buried beneath a young black walnut tree that will someday shade the road.
Maine Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Ditch in Readfield
As the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2022 appears to be on track to break Maine records, we are now reporting on what will be the third motorcycle fatality in Maine in just the last 7 days alone. According to WGME 13, a man was killed over the weekend near...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash
Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
Bangor All Stars Advance to New England Finals, Beat Massachusetts 10-4
Playing on national TV (ESPN) the Bangor All-Stars beat Middleboro, Massachusetts Monday morning, August 8, 10-4 to advance to the Title Game on Thursday, August 11 at 5 p.m. Caden Karem threw 5.1 innings of 2-hit ball for Bangor. He allowed 2 runs, 1 earned while striking out 14 and walking just 1. Gavin Hughes closed out the game, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits while walking 1 in two-thirds of an inning.
wabi.tv
Floor fan believed to have caused fire at Maine high school
ROCKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire crews believe a floor fan may have been what caused a fire at Camden Hills Regional High School early Friday morning. Officials say they were alerted to the fire alarm going off at the school around 1:29 a.m. When the Rockland Fire Department got to...
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
Former Bangor Meteorologist Goes Viral After Live Reaction To Map
Many years ago, when I did a small stint as a television reporter for WABI TV 5, there was a guy I worked with named Greg Dutra. Hired straight out of college, "Dutra" as we affectionately called him, was definitely brand-spanking-new. His energy and enthusiasm for the job were palpable although he had yet to refine his on-air presence.
wabi.tv
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
#tbt Check Out This Old School Bangor ‘Napoli Pizza’ Commercial
On this #Throwback Thursday, we dug up a doozy from way back in the day, that will either make you smile because you remember it, or scratch your head in disbelief. Either way, this is a nice little slice of old-school Bangor. Anyone of a certain age that grew up...
Super Popular Thru-Way Between Hermon and Hampden Is Finally Back Open
The I-95 bridge work has been cruising right along. I feel like they might even be ahead of schedule a little bit. I'm referring to the bridge replacements that have been going on, and in particular the ones they've been working on right before the Dysart's exit in Hermon. It's been quite a project, and I feel like bridge work goes way faster than it used to these days.
