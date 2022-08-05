Paramount’s Bob Marley Biopic Casts Latasha Lynch As Iconic Singer’s Wife, Rita Marley

Going back in the archives a bit, we first reported that a new “Spawn” film was being made way back in 2016. And over the past six years, comic book creator Todd McFarlane has been hyping it up as a new reinvention of the character and a stark contrast to the original 1997 film. Back in May 2018, it was first revealed that Jamie Foxx was in line to star in the film, with Jeremy Renner soon joining the cast after that. However, over the past couple of years, it has appeared that development has stalled, for whatever reason. But even still, Jamie Foxx is excited to see where it goes and promises that he still wants to see “Spawn” come to life.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO