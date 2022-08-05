Paramount’s Bob Marley Biopic Casts Latasha Lynch As Iconic Singer’s Wife, Rita Marley

Read on theplaylist.net
'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73
The "Grease" star "has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," her husband said.
Sam Mendes To Direct HBO Comedy Series About Superhero Filmmaking From Creator Of ‘Veep’
After spending some time directing two James Bond films, “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” filmmaker Sam Mendes knows a thing or two about the ups and downs of franchise filmmaking. And that’s good because his next project, “The Franchise,” is putting a comedic light on the whole idea of tentpole filmmaking, following a crew that has to work on a superhero film.
Rosario Dawson Says Jon Bernthal’s Punisher “Is Happening Again” At Marvel
At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios really did blow the competition out of the water with its ridiculous number of announcements about future projects. Two ‘Avengers’ films, a new ‘Captain America’ announcement, ‘Thunderbolts’ confirmed, and much more. But as excited as fans are for all of those, the thing that seems to be low-key the most fan-favorite thing announced was “Daredevil: Born Again,” plus the reveal that Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, would show up in ‘She-Hulk’ this summer. Is this a revival of the old Netflix/Marvel ‘Defenders’ franchise? Will we see even more heroes from those shows appearing in the future? Well, according to actress Rosario Dawson, that’s definitely happening with another fan-favorite character, the Punisher.
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie Charting 3 New Films: A Les Grossman Project, An Original Musical & More
The relationship between actor Tom Cruise and screenwriter/director Christopher McQuarrie goes back to “Valrykie” (2008), and they’ve been nearly inseparable ever since. Even if McQuarrie isn’t directing the project, he’s either writing it or rewriting it (sometimes during production, such as “Edge Of Tomorrow”). And in some cases, writing, exec-producing, and even guiding it through post-production (see “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has earned a massive $1.3 billion at the global box office and McQuarrie was very involved with). They’ve been working together on the next two “Mission: Impossible” films pretty much concurrently (see the recent Light The Fuse podcast where McQuarrie reveals they’re essentially shooting both of them now), but that won’t be the last movie they make in their partnership.
‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series Casts James McArdle & Emun Elliott In Lead Roles
“Sexy Beast” is a film that critically acclaimed (and Oscar-nominated) when it was released in 2000, but it doesn’t seem to be brought up much when talking about some of the best films of that era. Well, Paramount+ is hoping you haven’t forgotten the film, as the network has found the cast that will lead the prequel series that the streamer is working on now.
‘A League Of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson On A More Inclusive, Queer-Friendly Riff On The Beloved Movie [Interview]
Inspired by the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which operated from 1943 to 1954, Penny Marshall’s 1992 film “A League of Their Own” is a ’90s comedy classic starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, and Madonna. It spawned a short-lived television show of the same name and was added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2012 for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
Peter Jackson Says Amazon Ghosted Him After Asking For His Help On Their ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Prequel Series
Kiwi director Peter Jackson helped revolutionize modern studio blockbusters with his original “Lord of The Rings” trilogy, using practical effects in conjunction with newly developed CGI effects from his companies Weta Digital and Weta Workshop. These companies would later help bring James Cameron’s “Avatar” to life. While there were mixed reactions to “The Hobbit” critically, the three films in the trilogy almost made $1 billion each. And when it was announced that Amazon Studios had secured the television rights to make a “Lord of The Rings” series, Jackson told the media he was open to helping out, supervising or having some creative role.
‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Tyler James Williams Will School You With His Nielsen Knowledge [Interview]
When Tyler James Williams tells you he’s been acting for 25 of his 29 years he’s not exaggerating. Williams first came to prominence as the Chris in “Everybody Hates Chris.” In the years since he’s appeared in regular roles on “The Walking Dead,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “Whiskey Caviler,” among others. But, his role as Gregory Eddie in “Abbott Elementary” gifted him not only another hit series but his first Emmy nomination.
‘Archie’: Jason Isaacs To Star As Cary Grant In New Drama Series
In terms of legendary figures in Hollywood history, it’s difficult to think of many people more iconic than Cary Grant. So, it makes complete sense that a studio would be ready to bring the story of Grant’s life to screens around the world. And that’s exactly what’s happening.
‘Pac-Man’ Live-Action Film Coming From A Producer Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
In this age of IP-dominated cinema, there are plenty of announcements that seem obvious on the surface. Another superhero film being made? Sure, that makes sense. A sequel to a long-dormant franchise with its original star attached? “Top Gun: Maverick” has shown that can potentially make a lot of money. But sometimes, an announcement gets made that leaves even the most cynical film fan scratching their head. Are they really going to make a live-action “Pac-Man” film? Why, yes, in fact, they are!
Jamie Foxx Compares New ‘Spawn’ Film To ‘Joker’ & Is Still Working On “Getting This Right”
Going back in the archives a bit, we first reported that a new “Spawn” film was being made way back in 2016. And over the past six years, comic book creator Todd McFarlane has been hyping it up as a new reinvention of the character and a stark contrast to the original 1997 film. Back in May 2018, it was first revealed that Jamie Foxx was in line to star in the film, with Jeremy Renner soon joining the cast after that. However, over the past couple of years, it has appeared that development has stalled, for whatever reason. But even still, Jamie Foxx is excited to see where it goes and promises that he still wants to see “Spawn” come to life.
