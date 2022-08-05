Dover-Foxcroft Children’s Clothing Store with An Amazing Story

Read on z1073.com
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
I Just Found My New Favorite Campground in Maine
Having grown up in Maine, I am a sucker for camping. My standards are low and I’m content with a fire, tent, and sleeping bag to meet my needs. I’ve never been picky about the site and am happy just to be outdoors and smell the fire. For...
No Air Conditioner to Fight This Wicked Maine Summer? Make One!
My air conditioner broke this year and well, I never replaced it. Until I made one. This summer has been brutal. Last July was one of the wettest ones on record, according to WGME13's Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti. I don't remember the last time it rained significantly this summer. But it's not just the lack of rain, it's the heat. That heat that Maine and Mainers just aren't used to. Sunday, August 7 was in the 90s for most of Maine. Getting in my car, this is what I found.
Fan of Fast Food? Here Are the 25 Chain Restaurants With the Most Spots in Maine
Fast food is big business in this country as well as here in Maine. There are so many national fast food chains that there's always something that someone will enjoy at the drive-thru or in the store ready to go. Maine has seen the fast food industry boom ever since...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
15 Places in Southern Maine to Get Some Seriously Delicious Donuts
Once upon a time in New England, the popularity of donuts was tied directly to the season. In the fall, during apple and pumpkin harvests, donuts would be flowing at farm stands and bakeries throughout the region. But people fell in love with the tasty treat and over the last several decades, donuts have become a year-round necessity.
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
The Story of the Return of Maine’s Pine Tree Trail
The story starts 10 years ago. And it involves something from 85 years ago. Nate is out cleaning up property at a farm his fiancé and he inherited. And he comes upon a rusty piece of metal that was once a road sign. It was in such condition that...
wabi.tv
Cooling centers open in Maine as temperatures soar into the 90s Sunday
Maine (WABI) - Cooling centers are being opened across parts of the region Sunday. Augusta: Augusta Civic Center Cooling Center, 76 Community Drive; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Waterville: Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, 38 College Avenue; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lincoln County:. Newcastle: Faith Baptist Church Cooling Center, 144...
observer-me.com
Alleged gun threat paused Dover-Foxcroft fireworks show over weekend
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A fireworks show in Dover-Foxcroft was delayed Saturday evening after police responded to a report of a person with a gun who was allegedly threatening the public. Officers determined that a gun was never fired and there were no injuries related to that, although a man intervening...
WGME
'Thieves are going to find a way:' New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A law to help prevent catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Monday. A catalytic converter can cost an upwards of $2,500 depending on the vehicle. "It keeps the smog and the air clean as it comes out of the vehicle to help with emissions," Portland Service Center Co-Owner Cody Webster said.
30 Creative Ways to Use This Summer’s Zucchini
Mainers sure do love their zucchini, so we put together a list of ideas about the many, many ways to prepare it. I love this time of year when fresh vegetables are everywhere. My husband has planted a good-sized garden this year, and we're currently harvesting cucumbers and summer squash. We knew we wanted a lot of cukes, but I think he underestimated the amount we'd actually see. Now, I'm asking everyone if they need any cucumbers.
The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine
Growing up in Maine is not for the faint of heart. We're strong, creative, innovative, one-with-nature, adventurous, have great taste in rare foods, and give zero Fs. Excuse my language, but as I said we are a strong people kind of like Vikings but with Moxie in our blood. Their...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
wagmtv.com
Rabies Vaccines Dropped Over Northeastern Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual raccoon rabies vaccination program has begun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will begin its annual rabies vaccination program, in cooperation with the Maine CDC. They will distribute approximately 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeastern Maine from August 6 through August 10.
45 of the Funniest Weed Strain Names in the Maine Market Right Now
If I could go back and tell past Meghan that I would one day be looking at menus for weed in Maine she would not believe me. It’s as if I’m looking at a food menu to pick out my breakfast sandwich in the morning but it’s a list of legal weed options… Like, what?!
One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers
Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
WPFO
Portland police catch man wanted for alleged kidnapping in New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police say they caught a man wanted for kidnapping in New Hampshire after he led them on a chase. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman and High Streets. Inside, they say they found 34-year-old...
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
