Emmett Till and the 1955 warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham's arrest

BET
Woman at Center of Emmett Till Killing Claims She 'Always Felt Like A Victim'
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen
A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos
The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
Emmett Till’s Accuser Spotted For The First Time In Almost 20 Years
Carolyn Bryant Donham, who lied about 14-year-old Emmett Till harassing her in 1955, was seen in Kentucky looking frail and sickly.
Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Racist Rant Leaks, Boasts About Having Killed 13
Disgraced former Lexington Police Department Chief Sam Dobbins was fired from his position on Wednesday after an audio recording was leaked, laced in racist and homophobic slurs. Dobbins boasted about having killed 13 people in the line of duty, and even admitted to shooting a Black man 119 times, reports USA Today.
Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her
The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
Mississippi Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Driver Using Racial Slur and Laughing About ‘Points’ as He Aims His Car for 9 Black Youths Riding Bikes
A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in connection with a viral video that shows a shocking combination of anti-Black bigotry and attempted violence. Mark Hall, 49, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear after allegedly driving his vehicle through a group of nine Black children who were riding their bicycles down the street.
Dillard's Clerk Fired After Calling a Black Man The N-Word In Viral Video
In a video that has garnered millions of views, Muhammad Karim gracefully confronted a Dillard's employee who called him a “f***ing n****” in front of his son.
allthatsinteresting.com
Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers
Despite being tried by two juries, Byron De La Beckwith was not convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in his own driveway in 1963 — until 30 years after the crime. In the early morning of June 12, 1963, tragedy struck in the driveway of 2332 Guynes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. At around 12:30 a.m., white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith emerged from a patch of honeysuckle and gunned down civil rights leader Medgar Evers as he exited his car in his driveway.
Why My Ancestors Might Not Have Been Slaves
There is a time in every person’s life when they begin to search for themselves. Breaking down your name is a great place to start. Your first name is like the gateway to your future. It’s how you build atop the foundation of the legacy your family created for you.
Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state
The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities. Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the...
Lil Wayne mourns death of Louisiana police officer who ‘refused to let him die’
Lil Wayne has paid tribute to the late police officer who helped him when he shot himself aged 12. The officer, named Robert Hoobler, who died at the age of 65 on Friday (22 July), helped Wayne when he attempted to take his own life as a child. According to...
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road
It is unclear why the officer initially stopped Eugene Lewis and his brothers, but the video shows the unidentified officer roughly handling a handcuffed Eugene. The post Viral Video Shows Mississippi Highway Patrolman Beating Black Man On Side Of The Road appeared first on NewsOne.
Viral Brutality: Mississippi Cop Caught On Camera Abusing Handcuffed Black Man, Arrests Bystander Brothers For Filming
Mississippi trooper in the city of McComb was seen being violent with already-handcuffed Black man Eugene Lewis
'What Do Y'all Call A Pregnant Slave': Cop Accused Of Sending Racist Texts
Residents of Vincent, Alabama are calling for an assistant police chief to be fired after he allegedly sent racist text messages to his fellow colleagues.
Graduate charged with murder of missing Mississippi college student appears in court
Police have arrested Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. for the murder of Jay Lee -- who had gone missing. Lee was prominent in the university's LGBTQ community and frequently dressed in women's clothing. Lee's body has not been recovered, according to police.
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron
Breonna Taylor's family believe Attorney General Daniel Jay Cameron should be held accountable for his inaction in her case. The post ‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron appeared first on NewsOne.
