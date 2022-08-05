ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Emmett Till and the 1955 warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham's arrest

By North Carolina Public Radio
wunc.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wunc.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
NewsOne

Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos

The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Money, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, MS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
Law & Crime

Mississippi Man Arrested After Viral Video Shows Driver Using Racial Slur and Laughing About ‘Points’ as He Aims His Car for 9 Black Youths Riding Bikes

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in connection with a viral video that shows a shocking combination of anti-Black bigotry and attempted violence. Mark Hall, 49, has been charged with nine counts of misdemeanor simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear after allegedly driving his vehicle through a group of nine Black children who were riding their bicycles down the street.
RIPLEY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Ari Shapiro
Person
Carolyn Bryant
allthatsinteresting.com

Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers

Despite being tried by two juries, Byron De La Beckwith was not convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in his own driveway in 1963 — until 30 years after the crime. In the early morning of June 12, 1963, tragedy struck in the driveway of 2332 Guynes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. At around 12:30 a.m., white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith emerged from a patch of honeysuckle and gunned down civil rights leader Medgar Evers as he exited his car in his driveway.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsOne

Why My Ancestors Might Not Have Been Slaves

There is a time in every person’s life when they begin to search for themselves. Breaking down your name is a great place to start. Your first name is like the gateway to your future. It’s how you build atop the foundation of the legacy your family created for you.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Thug#Grace Ame Zion Church
The Associated Press

Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy