Rick Scott Gets END FENTANYL Act to the Senate Floor

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s, R-Fla., “Eradicating Narcotic Drugs and Formulating Effective New Tools to Address National Yearly Losses of Life (END FENTANYL) Act” is gaining momentum on Capitol Hill.

Scott introduced the bill in June. The bill “would require the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to update its policies at least once every three years to ensure drug interdiction guidance is up to date.”

When he showcased the bill at the start of the month, Scott’s office noted his proposal “builds off the 2019 GAO report, ‘Land Ports of Entry: CBP Should Update Policies and Enhance Analysis of Inspections,’ that found drug interdiction guidance has not been updated in 20 years.”

U.S Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and Maggie Hassan, D-NH, are co-sponsoring the proposal. U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., threw her support behind the proposal last week.

“For too long, the crushing heartbreak felt from losing a loved one to a drug overdose, and the opioids that cause them, have plagued American families. This epidemic, fueled by the massive amounts of fentanyl flowing illegally over our southern border into our communities, has only grown worse under Joe Biden’s failed open border policies. Every life taken by an accidental drug overdose is a preventable tragedy and we must do everything in our power to stop them. That’s why I am leading a bipartisan group of my colleagues to introduce the END FENTANYL Act. We must continue to do everything possible to ensure our brave CBP agents, who are on the frontlines of this battle, have every tool needed to fight back, keep these dangerous drugs out of our country and save lives,” Scott said when he introduced the proposal.

The bill would “require the Commissioner of CBP to review and update the Office of Field Operations’ policies and handbooks, as necessary and at least once every three years in order to respond to illegal activity, such as the trafficking of drugs and humans, along the border” and “require the Commissioner of CBP to submit a report to the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs of the Senate and the Committee on Homeland Security of the House of Representatives that summarizes the policy and manual changes every three years.”

This week, the bill cleared the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Scott weighed in after the bill was moved to the Senate floor.

“For too long, the crushing heartbreak felt from losing a loved one to a drug overdose, and the opioids that cause them, have plagued American families. This epidemic, fueled by the massive amounts of fentanyl flowing illegally over our southern border into our communities, has only grown worse under Joe Biden’s failed open border policies. Every life taken by an accidental drug overdose is a preventable tragedy and we must do everything in our power to stop them. Today, is a big win in our fight against the lethal opioid epidemic, but it is not the end. We must see the END FENTANYL Act passed and signed into law, and continue our work to support our brave CBP agents, and all who are on the frontlines of this battle, ensuring they have every tool needed to fight back, keep these dangerous drugs out of our country and save lives,” Scott said.

So far, there is no companion measure in the U.S. House