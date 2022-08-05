ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Stolen utility truck crashes into photography store in attempted smash-and-grab

By Jack McLaughlin
614now.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 614now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Teen shot in Olde Towne East neighborhood during car break-in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car theft resulted in a teenager being shot in Old Towne East Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police. Officers responded to 911 calls about gunshots around 1:40 p.m. near Bryden Road and S. 21st Street. Shottspotter, a system used to detect sounds that could be gunfire, registered 10 gunshots.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
peakofohio.com

Construction worker charged with assault at local school

A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio couple charged in kidnapping

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Linden#Property Crime#Columbus Police#Midwest Photo Store#Advanced Auto Parts
peakofohio.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash outside of Lakeview

A Lakeview man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Stokes Township, Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Michael Vogler, 57, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 235 North, near Township Road 240, when he approached a curve, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
LAKEVIEW, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwcolumbus.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Head-on crash along route 22 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 22 near Mill Road in Pickaway County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The names of those involved and the extent of any injuries were not...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy