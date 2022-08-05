Stolen utility truck crashes into photography store in attempted smash-and-grab

Read on 614now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
cwcolumbus.com
Teen shot in Olde Towne East neighborhood during car break-in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car theft resulted in a teenager being shot in Old Towne East Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police. Officers responded to 911 calls about gunshots around 1:40 p.m. near Bryden Road and S. 21st Street. Shottspotter, a system used to detect sounds that could be gunfire, registered 10 gunshots.
Man accused of stealing bags, personal items at Zoombezi Bay
POWELL, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of multiple thefts at Zoombezi Bay. The incident happened on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. at Zoombezi Bay, according to a tweet from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is accused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows moment stolen truck crashed into Columbus camera store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Surveillance video sent to NBC4 captured the moment a stolen truck was used by a burglar as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a Columbus camera store. The video shows the utility truck, which investigators say was stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, going through the front entrance of Midwest […]
peakofohio.com
Construction worker charged with assault at local school
A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
Ohio couple charged in kidnapping
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
Police look for answers in 2021 shooting death of 28-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help to find a possible suspect in the shooting death of Amber Calloway, 28, in west Columbus last year. On July 27, 2021, officers were called to the 700 block of Doulton Court close to 9:45 p.m. where they found Calloway suffering from […]
Police in Columbus Searching for Cigarette Thief
COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus police are continuing their cold case investigation into the theft of...
peakofohio.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash outside of Lakeview
A Lakeview man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Stokes Township, Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Michael Vogler, 57, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 235 North, near Township Road 240, when he approached a curve, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three dead after back-to-back motorcycle crashes in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than 30 minutes after a motorcycle crash near Bucyrus killed two people, a 35-year-old motorcyclist crashed and died less than 10 miles away. At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Ramon Sanders Jr., of Willard, Ohio, was driving northbound in a Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorcycle in Sandusky Township when he […]
WSYX ABC6
Toddler hospitalized after being found unconscious in southeast Columbus pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a pool in southeast Columbus Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at a house located along Mouzon Drive just after 8 p.m. The 3-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to...
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
cleveland19.com
Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
Columbus Murder Suspect Arrested
COLUMBUS, OH – A murder suspect in Columbus has been arrested for the July 25th...
cwcolumbus.com
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash along route 22 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to a crash along Route 22 near Mill Road in Pickaway County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The names of those involved and the extent of any injuries were not...
Comments / 0