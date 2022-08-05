Myth Makers utopian play and musical

Read on vtdigger.org
Related
VTDigger
Building the future health workforce in Vermont
Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
The average Vermonter’s take on a summer primary? In bellwether Bethel, it runs hot and cold.
The Windsor County town has a surprising lack of lawn signs in advance of Tuesday’s vote. Instead, as one resident said upon casting an early ballot, “This is my way to make a statement.” Read the story on VTDigger here: The average Vermonter’s take on a summer primary? In bellwether Bethel, it runs hot and cold..
Comments / 0