Dynamic Duo: Manny Rios teaming up with Brandon Morris in Sunday’s Tri My Best Triathlon

Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina Andras
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Racine’s Nicholas Payne Jr. is one of the fastest kids in the country | Local News
They call him Ghost because of the way he just disappears when he’s running. poof. Nicholas Payne Jr., 11, is just that fast on the track and on the football field. This week, Payne Jr. is at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the Wisconsin Panthers Track Club competing against some of the fastest youths in the country.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Mini Golf Classic slated for Sept. 12
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals.
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
WISN
Road closures in Milwaukee due to USA Triathlon races
MILWAUKEE — The USA Triathlon is back in Milwaukee. Two races take place along Milwaukee's lakeshore this weekend causing major traffic changes on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7. On Saturday, the Northbound lanes of I-794 are closed. The Northbound portion of the freeway is closed between Pennsylvania...
WATCH NOW: Kenosha couple celebrates 50th anniversary with Kenosha Kingfish vow renewal | Local News
A lifelong Kenosha couple celebrated their 50th marriage anniversary with a renewal of vows ceremony at historic Simmons Field Saturday evening. Terri and Kurt Wruck renewed their wedding vows with help from Kenosha Kingfish – and mascot King Elvis. The Wruck’s official anniversary is Aug. 12. “Only 5%...
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
CBS 58
Bane's final assignment: Retired police K-9 inspires during final chapter
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Through the end of his service and into retirement, St. Francis Police K-9 Bane and his handler, Detective Holly McManus, have shared all of their adventures with the world wide web. Unfortunately, Bane's latest posts aren't as cheerful. "I know that I'm going to lose...
wlip.com
Listen: Kenosha County Fair Preview w/Denise Zirbel
The Kenosha County Fair runs August 17th through 21st at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. Wheels and Squeals is the theme this year and Fair Manager Denise Zirbel joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss the preparation for this year’s fair…. For more info on the fair, go to kenoshacofair.com.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s who’s playing the Milwaukee Record Stage at Bay View Bash
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still more than a month away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
kenosha.com
Scandinavian Design in Kenosha closing its doors later this month
Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. For Paul Rizzo and his family, the...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Sap Sap owner has mission to give back to community
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58 ) -- Alex Hanesakda is the owner of Sap Sap, a restaurant in Racine County serving up meals with the goal of educating others about Lao's food and history. He joined CBS 58 in-studio to talk more about his mission to help others through food. Hanesakda...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WISN
Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District
MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
Kyle Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
Emergency plane landing in Suburban Chicago causes road blockage
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A late night emergency landing ended with a plane on a street in the Chicago suburbs. It happened just before midnight Friday in the Vernon Hills area. Emergency crews said that the pilot was the only one inside and was not hurt. There is currently no word on what caused the […]
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
CBS 58
Not a fading fad: Return of vinyl lasts with revival of former Exclusive Company locations
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When Jennifer Young learned the owner of Greenfield's Exclusive Company location had passed away, she did whatever she could to keep the music playing. Jennifer is one of a handful of music-lovers who have stepped up in recent months to keep record stores in southeast Wisconsin open.
wlip.com
Band Members Trapped on Fire Truck
A band that had just taken part in a parade aboard a vintage fire truck in Illinois needed help to get off the rig in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department indicates shortly after noon on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 31. The caller indicated a vintage fire truck was traveling with several people seated on top of it. Officers stopped the rig at 85th Street and were told the group were members of the Sinful Saints Band from Crystal Lake. The passengers could not get the driver’s attention to alert him that he was going in the wrong direction. After the stop, the band members were transported to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department while waiting for alternate transportation. The fire truck driver was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for observation of a medical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 8 injured in 8 incidents Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating eight shootings that left eight injured Saturday, August 6 in the city of Milwaukee. Five of those shootings happened within 70 minutes, police say. 22nd and National. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting near 22nd and National around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Police...
