Petition to reform City Council elections submitted; could go to voters May 2023

This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
elpasomatters.org
Petition drive seeks voter approval requirement for UMC’s $345 million bond issue
A group of El Pasoans has begun a petition drive to force University Medical Center to allow voters to decide whether the county-owned hospital can issue $345 million in bonds. The LIBRE Initiative, a national conservative advocacy organization with ties to the Koch brothers funding network, has begun collecting petition...
elpasomatters.org
Documents: El Paso Water takes $1.2M fine fight across state lines
El Paso Water officials are making the case that New Mexico environmental regulators have no business fining the utility over a decision to divert sewage into the Rio Grande for months. Attorneys representing El Paso Water said the New Mexico Environment Department has no power to fine a Texas water...
elpasomatters.org
Average El Paso home valuation jumps nearly 20%; reappraisal likely next year
Average home valuations in the county have skyrocketed for the second year in a row – shooting up a whopping 19.9% to $189,709 this year, El Paso Central Appraisal District certified numbers show. This year’s increase comes after a 12% jump in home values last year – both fueled...
KVIA
Repairs at El Paso fuel terminal create gas shortage around city
EL PASO, Texas -- Repairs at an El Paso fuel terminal this past week created a gas shortage across the city, and as a result created frustration for many El Paso drivers looking to fill their car up. Since Thursday night, ABC-7 had been receiving calls and emails from frustrated...
El Paso philanthropist dies
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Washington Examiner
Abbott faces backlash on Operation Lone Star with border protests this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Activists from progressive immigrant rights groups will descend on four cities across Texas this weekend to protest how Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has spent billions of dollars mobilizing thousands of state troopers and military to the Mexican border in the past year. Protesters will rally in...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Gov. Abbott Appoints TTUHSC El Paso Assistant Professor to Correctional Managed Health Care Committee
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this spring appointed Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Brian Edwards, M.D., FACP, to the state’s Correctional Managed Health Care Committee. His term on the state committee will expire on Feb. 1, 2025. The committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for...
KFOX 14
Law enforcement respond to an incident in West El Paso
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The right lane and shoulder were closed on I-10 east near Sunland Park Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown if there were any injuries. No other information has been made available. All...
Dozens of migrants discovered in an El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a human smuggling stash house with more than 40 migrants Friday in Central El Paso. Agents, assigned to the El Paso Sector, received information about three properties in El Paso that were possibly being used as human smuggling stash houses. Two locations, near Alameda Avenue […]
KVIA
El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas
EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
KFOX 14
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
El Paso Smokers May Be In For A Rude And Abrupt Awakening
Quitting "cold turkey" works for some but, if this new idea being presented by the FDA goes through, all smokers may pretty much wind up doing just that. Quitting smoking is tough, I know, I tried a number of times before I finally did it. I'll tell you how I did it but only if you promise to find another way. Deal? Ok. I had a near fatal motorcycle accident and was physically unable to smoke for months. I repeat, please find another method. There are plenty to choose from.
El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms. The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the The post El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise” appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Upper Valley residents concerned about pursuits in their area that result in crashes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in the Upper Valley have mixed reactions regarding the pursuits that have occurred in their neighborhood to date this year. So far this year there have been three pursuits that begin in the Upper Valley involving undocumented migrants that have led to car crashes.
KVIA
ABC-7 XTRA: Private schools, Charter Schools tackle learning loss
EL PASO, Texas -- What started as a two-week lockdown turned into months on end of online learning. The pandemic isn't over. With students returning to class after having to make so many adjustments over the last few years, educators have their work cut out for them. ABC-7 Xtra host...
KFOX 14
CBP: 16-year-old accused of smuggling 16 pounds of fentanyl at Ysleta port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old American citizen was arrested and accused of attempting to smuggle 16 pounds of fentanyl at the Ysleta port of entry, officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Officials said the teen was the driver of the vehicle transporting the drugs.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police officials said one person was taken into custody during mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Vista de Sol Drive. According to officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, an altercation broke out between two people outside the church building outside of the sanctuary. Police The post Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church appeared first on KVIA.
