Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Dooky Chase’s, Leah Chase to be subject of new TV series coming in 2023
Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase's Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as "The Queen of Creole Cuisine." "The Dooky Chase...
NOLA.com
Sweat-soaked, beer-fueled Red Dress Run is back, after a two-year COVID breather
What other event so perfectly blends a cardio workout, copious alcohol consumption and androgyny? After skipping two years on account of the coronavirus, the annual Red Dress Run will be back on track Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in the French Quarter. The beer starts flowing at 9 a.m. at the pre-party that takes place in Crescent Park covered pavilion.
NOLA.com
Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest
A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NOLA.com
Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues
When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
NOLA.com
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
tigerdroppings.com
Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me
ETA 8/7/22: just drove by and he was outside hanging hand written posters around his house. I didn’t stop to read them, but I may check them out when I walk the dog later. ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
NOLA.com
Sign up for free dance classes for children and teens through New Orleans Ballet Association
Tuition-free, after-school dance classes for children and teens will be offered through the New Orleans Ballet Association, with registration starting Aug. 15 online and in person Aug. 22 at several sites around the metro area. Through the local group's Center for Dance and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, classes...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
NOLA.com
'A huge challenge': In rural Louisiana, luring doctors is a tricky task
Four hours into his 12-hour shift in the emergency room of the 25-bed St. James Parish Hospital, Will Freeman had already seen a lot. The 55-year old doctor had discharged a handful of patients and participated in a drill with the nearby Marathon Refinery, which included taking out and testing all of their decontamination equipment. Just after 10 a.m., an ambulance brought in a woman who was in pain. After she was situated in one of the hospital's eight examination rooms, Freeman snapped on a pair of gloves and stepped behind the curtain to being another hour of near constant motion.
Former NOPD Superintendent: Mayor Cantrell not "vocal," "visible" in helping NOPD
As New Orleans’s crime wave continues to swell, former New Orleans police superintendent Ronal Serpas is taking Mayor LaToya Cantrell to task.
wgno.com
Wanted: NOPD searches for subject accused of business burglaries in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the Tulane area, is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened on July 28. Investigations revealed, that the unknown subject forced his way into a business in the 400 block of North...
NOLA.com
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
Opossums, raccoons and armadillos, Oh My!
NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan’s Funeral Attended By Hundreds Of Mourners At Bogalusa High School
Shortly after being gunned down and ultimately killed at his house in Bogalusa, Louisiana, 24-year-old JayDaYoungan has been laid to rest. On Sunday, August 7th, a funeral was held at the city’s local high school auditorium for the late rapper as hundreds mourned and remembered the impact he had on their community.
Shooting reported at Chef Menteur & Bullard Ave. after gunshot victim arrives at hospital
A shooting investigation is underway in New Orleans East after a gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment Monday afternoon. NOPD says the shooting is believed to have happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.
Man found dead on Downman Road, NOPD searching for answers
According to the NOPD, officers found an unidentified man unresponsive in the 3900 block of Downman Road just after 5:20 p.m
WDSU
Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
