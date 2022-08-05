ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Sweat-soaked, beer-fueled Red Dress Run is back, after a two-year COVID breather

What other event so perfectly blends a cardio workout, copious alcohol consumption and androgyny? After skipping two years on account of the coronavirus, the annual Red Dress Run will be back on track Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in the French Quarter. The beer starts flowing at 9 a.m. at the pre-party that takes place in Crescent Park covered pavilion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest

A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues

When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders

Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me

ETA 8/7/22: just drove by and he was outside hanging hand written posters around his house. I didn’t stop to read them, but I may check them out when I walk the dog later. ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
METAIRIE, LA
107 JAMZ

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

'A huge challenge': In rural Louisiana, luring doctors is a tricky task

Four hours into his 12-hour shift in the emergency room of the 25-bed St. James Parish Hospital, Will Freeman had already seen a lot. The 55-year old doctor had discharged a handful of patients and participated in a drill with the nearby Marathon Refinery, which included taking out and testing all of their decontamination equipment. Just after 10 a.m., an ambulance brought in a woman who was in pain. After she was situated in one of the hospital's eight examination rooms, Freeman snapped on a pair of gloves and stepped behind the curtain to being another hour of near constant motion.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix

Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Opossums, raccoons and armadillos, Oh My!

NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

