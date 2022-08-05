ANALYSIS: Justice retention is next abortion fight in Kansas

If there’s anything we’ve learned about the recent blowout in Kansas, where voters rejected a measure to remove the right to an abortion from the state’s constitution, it’s this:“One is women be votin’,” co-host of The New Abnormal Andy Levy reveals. “And we also learned that conservatives have a coastal elite problem. People… are outraged by this Kansas vote, which is odd because I thought they were all states’ rights guys, but it turns out as usual states’ rights never means what they claim.”On this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, Andy, along with co-host Molly Jong-Fast, discuss the conservative...

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO