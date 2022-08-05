ANALYSIS: Justice retention is next abortion fight in Kansas

Read on hayspost.com
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MSNBC
Abortion rights organizer on Kansas abortion win and what’s next
Rachel Sweet, Campaign Manager of Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about her takeaways from Kansas voters voting to protect abortion rights, what it means for other states and the potential for Republican's backlash.Aug. 6, 2022.
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas — On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggest...
Washington Examiner
What's the matter with Kansas? Pro-lifers didn't persuade their voters
The question in the title of Thomas Frank’s 2005 book arguing that social conservatives persuaded the heartland to vote against its economic interests by fighting the culture war is being posed by the other side after Kansas voted to keep a right to abortion in the state constitution. Not...
The ‘Pissed Off’ Kansas Women Who Told Abortion Foes to Shove It
If there’s anything we’ve learned about the recent blowout in Kansas, where voters rejected a measure to remove the right to an abortion from the state’s constitution, it’s this:“One is women be votin’,” co-host of The New Abnormal Andy Levy reveals. “And we also learned that conservatives have a coastal elite problem. People… are outraged by this Kansas vote, which is odd because I thought they were all states’ rights guys, but it turns out as usual states’ rights never means what they claim.”On this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, Andy, along with co-host Molly Jong-Fast, discuss the conservative...
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Another abortion clinic opens in Kansas
Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had been in the works but opened with little notice this summer
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
Kansas made a saddening choice on abortion. But our work for mothers and babies continues.
Amending the Kansas Constitution would have allowed officials to place commonsense limits. But the left stepped up to back the abortion industry.
DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins
Democrats question merit of Johnson County sheriff's endorsement of GOP House nominee Amanda Adkins, who seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. The post DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
AOL Corp
‘Let us live our life.’ Why the Kansas abortion amendment failed in some rural counties
Meetings of the local Democratic Party in deeply Republican Osage County, a largely rural area where Donald Trump won 71% of the vote in 2020, typically draw about a dozen people. But when Democrats gathered in late June, less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v....
NBC News
How Kansas sets up Biden’s midterm argument
President Joe Biden’s lingering Covid infection may have delayed his engagement in pushing his agenda’s momentum to midterm voters. But fortunately for the White House, one major outside event served to clearly illuminate the pitch that a top Biden adviser tells NBC News will be the heart of his argument to voters this fall — one that sounds a lot like his winning message in 2020.
Kansas' vote on abortion rights turns spotlight on the next battlefront: State constitutions
Abortion rights advocates scored a major victory last week when Kansans voted overwhelmingly against stripping protections for reproductive rights from the state constitution. With voters fired up over the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Kansas is a success they hope to duplicate in numerous other states in November.
Why the 'landslide' Kansas abortion vote shouldn't have been surprising
The vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights caught many in the pundit class off-guard. But “this was actually was in line with the majority of Americans,” Lauren Wright says. Howard Polskin and Elaine Godfrey join the conversation.
