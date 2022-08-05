Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon

Read on www.coladaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
coladaily.com
S.C. Women’s Open to showcase top golf talent
There is no need to travel to Augusta, Hilton Head or Charlotte to see some of the country’s best golfers in action. Nearly 60 professional and amateur players from across the state, region and beyond will compete in the S.C. Women’s Open Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
coladaily.com
City of Columbia 2022-2023 After-School Program begins August 16
The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department’s After-School Program will begin on Tuesday, August 16. The program will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, during the school calendar year and children must be between ages 5-12 as of July 1, 2022, to participate. Children will...
thenewirmonews.com
Riverland Hills Baptist Church Offers “Run for God” Program
The program for beginner runners and walkers starts on August 21. Riverland Hills Baptist Church is offering a 12-week “learn to run” program for the community. “Run for God” combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions to prepare participants to run a 5k (3.1-mile) or a 10k (6.2-mile) road race. A 5k walking program is also available. Individuals who complete the program will run or walk in a local road race on November 12.
coladaily.com
Camden Post 17 is headed to American Legion World Series
It was over a week ago that Camden Post 17 lost in the South Carolina American Legion Baseball tournament final against Rock Hill Post 34. Despite the loss at Segra Park, Camden joined Rock Hill in qualifying for the Southeast Regional held this past week in Asheboro, N.C. The two teams crossed path again after Camden had already earned a berth in Sunday’s championship game at McCrary Park. Rock Hill once again came out on top 3-2 on Saturday. Another victory in the elimination game by Post 34 set up a third meeting with Camden and second in a week for a state championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
Midlands teams advance in baseball, softball tournaments
The Camden Post 17 baseball team finished as state runner-up at the S.C. American Legion Baseball Tournament. They are now a victory away from playing for a berth in the American Legion World Series. Camden earned a spot in Sunday’s Southeast Regional championship game in Asheboro, N.C. following a 12-7...
The Post and Courier
Columbia real estate market cooling off during the summer months, agents say
COLUMBIA — Columbia's red-hot market for homes has cooled off to a more sedate temperature this summer, according to local real estate agents. Overall, the market has made life more bearable for buyers, with houses available for more time on the market and the return of some negotiation room, said Olivia Cooley, who owns her own real estate firm in Irmo.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
Frozen Delights brings Philadelphia treat to Aiken
In an unassuming former gas station on Augusta Road sits a frozen treat shop that is humble in appearance but large in flavor. The shop’s owner and sole employee Anthony Simpkins, 45, has been a South Carolina resident for most of his life, but his roots and taste buds remain in Philadelphia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
Lexington Medical Center Named One of Best Places to Work in SC
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center was named one of the “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” SC Biz News, in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group, created this annual program, now in its 17th year. This survey and...
thenewirmonews.com
First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete
Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
wach.com
Tree falls on parked vehicles at Columbia area apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy storms in Columbia overnight caused some damage. At the Alera West Apartment Complex, a tree fell on three cars. "I'm old, my birthday is next week I'll be 57 with injuries and no car,” said Tonie Pringle, whose cars were damaged after a tree fell on them.
AOL Corp
Irmo Junior softball’s historic runs ends in World Series championship game
Irmo’s bid for a Junior League Softball World Series championship came up short Saturday. Michigan scored two runs each in third and fourth innings to defeat Irmo 5-1 in the championship game in front of a nationally televised audience. It was Irmo’s only loss of the tournament and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLTX.com
A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
ciu.edu
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
Columbia church congregation not letting fire erode their spirit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greater Faith United Baptist Church lost its building to a blaze on Sunday, and while thankfully no one was injured their sanctuary is a total loss. "Yall are going through a test with the burning of your church," A guest pastor told the congregation. "That is a test, but you know God is going to make it what? Bigger and better."
The Post and Courier
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
The Post and Courier
Tourism plan for lower Richland County moves forward after years of delay
COLUMBIA — Richland County is moving forward on a long-awaited project to boost tourism around the Congaree National Park. Although the county's Conversation Commission first developed the Lower Richland Tourism Plan in 2016, approving it in 2018, it sat idle since then, sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and flood recovery efforts. But on July 12, the County Council gave the plan initial approval.
WIS-TV
Keeping an eye on Tropical Wave Invest 97L
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa. Tropical Wave Invest 97 L has developed south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Right now it has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 5 days. A depression would likely form...
South Carolina lands three-star Collin Murray-Boyles
Collin Murray-Boyles, a three-star power forward in the 2023 class, will stay home and play for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect is a South Carolina native currently playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy and he chose to come back home over offers from St. Bonaventure, SMU, Coastal Carolina and others.
Comments / 0