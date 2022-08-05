Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon

It was over a week ago that Camden Post 17 lost in the South Carolina American Legion Baseball tournament final against Rock Hill Post 34. Despite the loss at Segra Park, Camden joined Rock Hill in qualifying for the Southeast Regional held this past week in Asheboro, N.C. The two teams crossed path again after Camden had already earned a berth in Sunday’s championship game at McCrary Park. Rock Hill once again came out on top 3-2 on Saturday. Another victory in the elimination game by Post 34 set up a third meeting with Camden and second in a week for a state championship.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO