Police investigating suspicious death at New Hampshire business

WGME
Portland police catch man wanted for alleged kidnapping in New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police say they caught a man wanted for kidnapping in New Hampshire after he led them on a chase. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman and High Streets. Inside, they say they found 34-year-old...
WMUR.com
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of Nashua woman, New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest was made in the homicide of a 34-year-old Nashua woman on Friday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Officials said Miguel Ramirez, 30, of Nashua, was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing Julie Graichen, of Nashua.
WGME
Man accused of stabbing woman to death in New Hampshire
NASHUA, NH (WGME) -- A man is charged with murder in New Hampshire. Police say he stabbed a woman to death. Police charged 30-year-old Miguel Ramirez for the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen in Nashua. Ramirez is expected in court on Monday on a second-degree murder charge. The AG's office...
whdh.com
Nashua man arrested in connection with woman’s stabbing death
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman. Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after police opened an investigation into the death of Julie Graichen, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
WMTW
Fugitive accused of abducting woman in NH arrested, led police on pursuit through Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man authorities said was wanted for abducting a woman by gunpoint in New Hampshire has been arrested in Maine. Portland police said Peter M. Curtis was arrested Monday morning. Authorities say they received a report to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman Street at High Street.
whdh.com
Police investigating two different crime scenes in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police have been investigating two separate crime scenes in the town of Randolph since Sunday night. Authorities could be seen placing evidence markers and blocking off sections of both Webster Street and Connolly Street during the overnight hours. Details on either incident have...
While investigating Kassandra Sweeney and her 2 sons’ killings, police search areas around 2 NH towns
Police took to two New Hampshire towns this weekend as part of their investigation into the killings of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two young sons, officials said. New Hampshire State Police and other law enforcement agencies were searching around Laconia Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road and Wethersfield Drive in Northfield and Tilton as well as the ramp areas entering Interstate 93 on Saturday as part of the investigation into the slayings of Sweeney and her sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney, according to authorities.
WMUR.com
Nashua police arrest man in connection to March robbery
NASHUA, N.H. — Police made an arrest on Friday connected to a robbery from back inMarch. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, of Nashua, is charged with burglary and robbery. Campbell is accused of breaking into a Nashua home, assaulting a person inside, then stealing various items. Nashua police said...
19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting at Nashua gas station
NASHUA, New Hampshire -- Nashua, New Hampshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Friday. Alexander Wheeler, of Nashua, was charged with one count of second-degree murder hours after the event, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said. Officers responded to a gas station on Amherst Street around 11:30 a.m. They found a man, later identified as 53-year-old Lee Knoetig, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim's brother told WBZ-TV that Knoetig was a kind man who wouldn't hurt anyone. He leaves behind children and grandchildren. Wheeler will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with illegally possessing numerous firearms including unregistered machine guns, short-barreled rifles and other weapons as well as firearm silencers. Daniel A. Augusto, 56, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession...
NECN
Arrest Made in Lowell Stabbing Death
Authorities in Lowell have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a fatal stabbing in the city last month. The Middlesex County District Attorney's office, in conjunction with the Lowell Police Department, announced the arrest of 22-year-old Rayshawn Settles, the grand nephew of 64-year-old Linda Gilbert, whom he allegedly stabbed to death on July 31.
whdh.com
NH State Police: Rower dies after collapsing at Merrimack River in Hookset
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An adult male believed to have collapsed while rowing a boat on the Merrimack River has died, according to officials in New Hampshire. State Police were originally called to the town of Hooksett on Saturday for reports of a possible drowning around 10 a.m. First responders...
WMUR.com
Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say
WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: 22-year-old Massachusetts man accused of repeatedly stabbing great aunt to death
LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have confirmed that a Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the July 31, 2022 death of Linda Gilbert, 64 of Lowell. At approximately 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell Police...
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of Antonio Lucas, Worcester man charged with murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
Jury selection in the trial of Antonio Lucas, who is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, is expected to begin Monday in Worcester Superior Court. Lucas is expected to represent himself in the trial, court documents show. The Worcester man told police at the...
Authorities arrest 22-year-old Lowell man in connection with the murder of a relative
LOWELL, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced on Sunday that an arrest was made in connection with last weekend’s murder of a 64-year-old Lowell woman who was found stabbed to death in her home. Rayshawn Settles, 22 of Lowell, was arrested and charged with the murder...
WGME
Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, NH (WGME) -- A man is dead after he collapsed into the water while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday morning. New Hampshire police say they received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning around 10 a.m. They say the man was rowing a scull...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to state prison after gas station stabbing turned fatal
BROCKTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to State Prison after being convicted in the stabbing death of another man, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. After an eight-day trial in July, a jury deliberated for over six hours before finding Cody Urban, 25, of South...
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
