Police investigating suspicious death at New Hampshire business

NASHUA, New Hampshire -- Nashua, New Hampshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Friday. Alexander Wheeler, of Nashua, was charged with one count of second-degree murder hours after the event, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said. Officers responded to a gas station on Amherst Street around 11:30 a.m. They found a man, later identified as 53-year-old Lee Knoetig, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim's brother told WBZ-TV that Knoetig was a kind man who wouldn't hurt anyone. He leaves behind children and grandchildren. Wheeler will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.

NASHUA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO