Olde Bristol Days Vintage Car Show to Award Six Trophies

Enjoy a Beer Garden, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks & Music @ The Block Party Wednesday Night @ Mill Park!
Can you believe that we are already closing in on the end of the summer season and the beginning of back-to-school season? Yeah, us either. That's why we want you to join us for one last hoo-rah as we close out our SummerFun Concert Series on Wednesday evening at Mill Park in Augusta.
St. Peters Italian Bazaar kicks off week of festivities
The St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar planning committee kicked off a week of festivities on Friday by delivering the Italian national flag to Portland City Hall. The flag was flown atop City Hall over the weekend, for the first time ever, to mark the 96th annual Italian Bazaar. Willie Audet,...
Characters of the County: For Larry Burridge, It’s Always Been Cars
Larry Burridge loves automobiles. A skilled mechanic with encyclopedic knowledge and an artist’s eye, Burridge retired to Maine 10 years ago and landed what can only be described as an ideal job for a man of his inclinations. Since 2015 he has been employed more or less full time...
Do You Remember These Classic Rides That Used to Be at Funtown in Maine?
Funtown in Saco has been a Maine summer staple since 1967. The space on Route 1 started as a drive-in, and then one-by-one added a mini-golf course, a go-cart track, batting cages, and an archery range. In 1967, Funtown opened with rides like the Zipper and the infamous Luv Machine. The iconic Astrosphere was added in 1976. Here are other classic rides from Funtown's past.
Little Brown Church Concert
Julia Lane, singer, songwriter, and Celtic harper will present a solo concert at the Little Brown Church on Route 32 in Round Pond on Weds, August 17 at 7:30 pm. Admission is by donation, $15 suggested.
New Artwork Featured at Pemaquid Art Gallery
The arrival of August begins the second half of the season at Pemaquid Art Gallery in Lighthouse Park, Bristol. At the mid-summer mark each season, artists refresh their displays with new work. Even if visitors have been to the gallery earlier this year, it’s worth another visit to view the wide variety of artwork created by this year’s 32 juried members.
START ‘EM YOUNG
You may have noticed two new bylines in our pages over the last few weeks. Aiden Jacobs and Iris Pope are both soon-to-be seniors at Lincoln Academy who also happen to be staff members of The Eagle’s Talon, the school’s newly reestablished student newspaper. I had the pleasure of helping out with the publication last year, during which I got to know these two students pretty well. When they reached out asking if there was any possibility that they could write some features for us over the summer – around their full-time jobs, mind you – the answer was a pretty quick yes.
On the Pond
I like to spend a bit of time most afternoons at this time of the year sitting with a book, reading on the dock. I enjoy seeing the kayakers, the boaters, the loons, and the tiny alewife fry swimming around the dock. A menacing largemouth bass likes to hide out under the dock, attacking the alewives from time to time. It is no wonder that it takes thousands and thousands of spawning fish to make it into our waterways for the species to thrive. The other day while sitting on the dock, I looked up to catch the young man pictured, riding up and down the lake on a board that he could make hover over the water as he rode it. (Sorry, but I’m uncertain what this board is actually called.) Nevertheless, it was quite entertaining to watch – his balance and athleticism were amazing – and see how his skills have improved over the past couple of years!
adlt grrrl surpasses their “Personal Best”
My favorite thing about seeing a band is getting to see their group dynamic. It’s a unique vulnerability — when a band plays together, they’re showing the audience exactly how they feel about one another. Sometimes it’s awkward; you can really tell when the people on stage aren’t getting along. But the best bands are the ones whose members seem like they’re having a blast together up there.
Handmade Monhegan Book Finds Its Way Home after Over a Century
A handmade anthology of articles about Monhegan Island made its way back to the plantation 113 years after first being compiled on Saturday, July 23. “This is wonderful,” Jennifer “Jenn” Pye, director and chief curator of the Monhegan Museum of Art & History said upon receiving the book. “It’s so exciting when things like this find their way back to Monhegan.”
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
Maine Lobster Festival ends in Rockland after two years away
ROCKLAND, Maine — The Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland wrapped up after five days on Sunday after two years away. Over 22,000 pounds of lobster was consumed during the festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Organizers say that the festival, which offered free admission,...
Museum needs space for more cars, airplanes, and students
OWLS HEAD, Maine — “Quite simply, we’re running out of room.”. That, says Kevin Bedford, executive director of the Owls Head Transportation Museum, is the major reason the popular museum has launched a $9.7 million capital campaign. The money will pay for a major expansion of the...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton
BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
6 Reasons This Quaint Nova Scotia Town Is The Perfect Weekend Getaway From Maine
With a gorgeous harbor and tons of history, art, and architecture, the small southern Nova Scotia town of Yarmouth (population 6,800) has ample appeal for any visitor, but there’s a special reason why people in Maine love it as a weekend getaway. Bar Harbor and Yarmouth share a unique transportation link!
Gifford's closes Auburn ice cream stand early for the season
AUBURN, Maine — Gifford's Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Monday that its family-owned stand in Auburn has closed early this season. The ice cream company wrote the following in the post, noting that a staff shortage is a culprit for the Auburn stand's premature closure:. "Like...
Four transported to hospital following motor vehicle crash near Owls Head Lighthouse
OWLS HEAD — There have been fires along Lighthouse Road, according to one neighbor. People have been apprehended in the park while trying to hide from law enforcement. But, until now, nothing has been quite like this. Four people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Sunday morning, Aug....
