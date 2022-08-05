Olde Bristol Days Vintage Car Show to Award Six Trophies

I like to spend a bit of time most afternoons at this time of the year sitting with a book, reading on the dock. I enjoy seeing the kayakers, the boaters, the loons, and the tiny alewife fry swimming around the dock. A menacing largemouth bass likes to hide out under the dock, attacking the alewives from time to time. It is no wonder that it takes thousands and thousands of spawning fish to make it into our waterways for the species to thrive. The other day while sitting on the dock, I looked up to catch the young man pictured, riding up and down the lake on a board that he could make hover over the water as he rode it. (Sorry, but I’m uncertain what this board is actually called.) Nevertheless, it was quite entertaining to watch – his balance and athleticism were amazing – and see how his skills have improved over the past couple of years!

BRISTOL, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO