Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year
FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
Fresh from success, Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market to host Night Market again
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time this summer, the Downtown Saginaw Farmers’ Market is opening for a special Night Market event. Vendors again will welcome attendees from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the pavilions outside SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington. Businesses inside the...
Midland home with landscaped riverfront backyard close to downtown for sale
MIDLAND, MI - A downtown home on the Tittabawasse River with a beautifully landscaped backyard is on the market in Midland. Built in 1915, the home is located at 605 W. Main Street and listed for $360,000. “This craftsman-style home is kind of unique, so that’s special for us. We...
The top 3 cosplay contest winners at Flint’s big comic con and the rest of the best
FLINT, MI - Cosplayers came out in full force to show off their creativity at the largest comic con of the summer in Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con runs through Sunday, August 7 at the Dort Financial Center. The event features celebrity guests, panels, gaming and dozens of vendors selling...
WSGW Morning Team Show: August 8, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave (off today) and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. What happens when a bear spends the night in a car? Here is the video evidence…. *************************************************************. *************************************************************. Click this box for more WinVitational information and to purchase entries into...
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
On the red carpet at the star-studded world premiere for movie shot in Flint
FLINT, MI - People living in Flint were the first in the the world to see a horror movie shot in their city. The red carpet world premiere for “Half Dead Fred” took place at the Capitol Theater on Sunday, August 7 and many of the film’s biggest stars were in attendance.
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates National Health Center Week with community events
FLINT, MI – Hamilton Community Health Network is celebrating this year’s National Health Center Week with events focusing on strengthening the community. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration in August with the goal of raising awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the health centers.
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
Luke Bryan Injured at Cedar Point; Is Fowlerville Farm Show Still On?
Country star Luke Bryan and his family were at Ohio's famed Cedar Point amusement park Thursday, and according to a Instagram post from his wife Caroline, the day didn't quite go as planned, and things went a little awry. Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I...
Photo of the Day: August 5, 2022
Getting ready to kick the ball down field, freshman Elena Kinsman kicks the ball to a teammate. On May 9, the JV girls played Frankenmuth, lost 0-2.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try the barbecue parfait from Bad Wolf BBQ
FREELAND, MI — Bad Wolf BBQ, a Freeland-based food truck, offers a popular layered barbecue parfait, extra cheesy mac and cheese, and award-winning brisket. “My mac and cheese is made from scratch,” said Kathy Hetzner, who owns the food truck with her husband, Mike Hetzner. “I put eight different cheeses in it.”
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
Kindergarten Immunizations Available in Bay County Tuesday
The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) will be providing vaccinations and important health screenings for kindergarten-aged children at the Bay County Health Department in downtown Bay City Tuesday, August 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. The department will offer immunizations, lead testing, and hearing and vision testing. Immunizations and lead...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Sheriff investigating after three swans found decapitated on Lake Fenton
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three swans were found decapitated on Lake Fenton over the weekend. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says he’s certain the people knew they killed the swans, although it’s not clear yet if it was intentional.
Obituary for James Vernon Smith
James V. Smith was born on November 30, 1964 at Hurley Hospital in Flint, MI. Shortly thereafter, James was adopted by Jim and Margaret Smith. Growing up, Jim was very active in various youth groups including Boy Scouts and Campus life. Kind is an understatement when describing Jim. He was loving, passionate, and humble. Jim spent his days loving his wife, children, family, and countless friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers
There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
