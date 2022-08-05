ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

The Flint Journal

Glizzy Fest hosts Flint musicians for second year

FLINT, MI -- Packed into a two-block stretch of First Street in downtown Flint, residents, musicians and local businesses from gathered Saturday for the return of Glizzy Fest. The festival, which hosts local musical talent and vendors from businesses throughout the community, had its inaugural run last year. This year, it came back with a scaled down festival ground and new musicians.
kisswtlz.com

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 8, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave (off today) and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. What happens when a bear spends the night in a car? Here is the video evidence…. *************************************************************. *************************************************************. Click this box for more WinVitational information and to purchase entries into...
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale

Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
whmi.com

Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend

Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
nbc25news.com

New clothing store opens in Genesee Valley Mall

FLINT, Mich. - The grand opening of a new clothing store in Genesee Valley Mall took place Saturday morning. The name of the store is called KALM. The owner of the new store is 29-year-old, Kiara Tyler from Flint. Tyler tells Mid-Michigan NOW that the journey has not been easy,...
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
fentoninprint.com

Photo of the Day: August 5, 2022

Getting ready to kick the ball down field, freshman Elena Kinsman kicks the ball to a teammate. On May 9, the JV girls played Frankenmuth, lost 0-2.
WILX-TV

Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
kisswtlz.com

Kindergarten Immunizations Available in Bay County Tuesday

The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) will be providing vaccinations and important health screenings for kindergarten-aged children at the Bay County Health Department in downtown Bay City Tuesday, August 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. The department will offer immunizations, lead testing, and hearing and vision testing. Immunizations and lead...
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
theportlandbeacon.com

Obituary for James Vernon Smith

James V. Smith was born on November 30, 1964 at Hurley Hospital in Flint, MI. Shortly thereafter, James was adopted by Jim and Margaret Smith. Growing up, Jim was very active in various youth groups including Boy Scouts and Campus life. Kind is an understatement when describing Jim. He was loving, passionate, and humble. Jim spent his days loving his wife, children, family, and countless friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need.
9&10 News

Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers

There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
