Read on www.tnonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Related
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Times News
Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers
Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
Times News
Yard sale held in Weissport
The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
On this date: Aug. 8, 1975
The Panther Valley Recreation Center Commission was told yesterday the initial move in construction of a new swimming pool would necessitate the support of the borough councils of Lansford, Coaldale and Summit Hill. The last mentioned borough was at one time a member of the commission but severed connections in 1968.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Ross Township: Kunkletown Road/Lake Road, between Old Route 115 and Weir Lake Road, daytime milling and paving. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Wednesday. • Tobyhanna Township: Route 940, between Locust Ridge Road...
Times News
JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall
The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
Times News
CCEDC plans annual dinner to celebrate businesses
The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development will be hosting its annual dinner on Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton. This year’s event will be an Old Las Vegas theme to celebrate businesses and individuals who continue to do great things in Carbon County and highlight and celebrate Carbon businesses, initiatives and individuals.
Times News
Car snaps off pole in Summit Hill
Summit Hill police are investigating a crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The incident involved a single car traveling east along West White Bear Drive. The male motorist went off the road onto the right berm and snapped off a utility pole in front of 99 West White Bear Drive. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Barry Isett adds to staff
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., a multidiscipline engineering firm with offices in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton and six other offices in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, announces new associates:. • Joseph Franzone, MCP, of Slatington, joined as a Code Specialist serving the Lehigh Valley region. He brings to the table almost 20...
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
Times News
Walnutport man charged in Palmerton area shooting
A Walnutport man has been charged with attempted homicide after police said he tried to shoot the ex-spouse of a woman he was dating. State police at Lehighton said troopers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. for a 911 call reporting shots being fired near the Rausch Haus Bar, located at 950 Delaware Ave., in Lower Towamensing Township.
Times News
Monroe businesses cited by liquor board
Two Monroe County businesses have been cited by the Wilkes-Barre state police enforcement office of the liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. 1836 Saloon Inc., Marshalls Creek, was cited for used or permitted the use on the inside and/or outside a loudspeaker or similar device whereby the sound of music or other entertainment, or the advertisement thereof, could be heard beyond the licensee’s property line. Two citations were issued for the same offense, one on May 21 and the second on June 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Carbon County commissioners
At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
Times News
Monroe crashes
State police at Stroudsburg reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on July 24 on Monroe County roadways. A one-vehicle occurred at 4:21 p .m. along Route 115 in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Susan I. Sandt, 71, of Wind Gap, was driving a 2006 Mercury Milan northbound when the vehicle went off the road on the right side while Sandt was negotiating a left curve. The vehicle struck an embankment, causing it to over turn onto its roof.
Times News
Girl Scouts name Green as new board treasurer
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announces the approval of new board treasurer, board members-at-large, and GSHPA Board Development Committee member. Barbara Green, board treasurer, of Lehighton, serves as president of Blue Mountain Ski Resort and has more than 30 years of business management experience. In her current role...
Times News
Man charged with stealing money, buying liquor
A Texas man has been charged with using financial information to steal money and order liquor and spirits from various liquor stores in multiple counties. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Pennsylvania State Police - Fern Ridge barracks:. Alusine Lovell, 21, and another man conspired and...
Times News
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council took the following action on Tuesday:. • Announced there were two resignations from the borough planning commission. Council is looking for two people who are familiar with the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinances to fill the seats. • Announced that the garbage renewal packet was changed to...
Times News
Cyclist injured in Schuylkill crash
A motorcyclist was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 1:36 a.m. on July 31 along Mexico Road in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County. State police at Schuylkill Haven said Robert A. Adams, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson Harley westbound and began negotiating a left-hand curve. He lost control of the bike which proceeded into the right westbound grassy berm where it created about 45 feet of tire marks. The bike then fell onto its right side where it impacted, causing it to rotate clockwise about 150 degrees where it came to rest on its right side.
Times News
PASD works on 3-yr. plan District looks at tackling weaknesses in learning, curriculum
Palmerton Area School District is putting the finishing touches on a comprehensive plan it said will serve as its road map over the next three years. “We had a team that looked at various types of data to determine strengths and weaknesses and funneled all of that down to areas we want to work on,” Palmerton Assistant to the Superintendent Jamie Schuler said last week. “The overall goal is to develop a systemic K-12 approach to proactively address learning gaps, providing all students access to grade level curriculum and standards, and teachers the instructional tools to support all learners.”
Comments / 0