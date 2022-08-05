ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Five qualify for Nov. 8 GG ballot

The list of potential candidates for mayor and city council in Garden Grove has grown to 13 people, but only five have submitted completed nomination papers. According to the list posted by the city clerk, those who have qualified are George Brietigam (Council District 1, incumbent), James Webb (Council District 3), Laurie Merrick (Council District 3), Joe Dovinh (Council District 4) and Trung Van Ta (Council District 4).
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

E-paper for Aug. 6, 2022

Here’s the Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 edition of The Orange County Tribune. To open the document, just click on the link below. If you’d like a free subscription to The Tribune, please send us an e-mail to orangecountytribune@gmail.com .
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City vows to not enforce mask rules

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
PALMDALE, CA
smobserved.com

Los Angeles Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Filings Up by 12% in 2022, Perhaps a Leading Indication of the Housing Slowdown

8/7/22: Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings are up by 12% this year, according to the website for the United States Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles. This could indicate that more LA residents are seeking the Bankruptcy Court's assistance to remain in their homes despite falling behind on their mortgage payments. Chapter 13's are generally filed by homeowners behind on their mortgages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Costco takes legal action against petitioners at four warehouses

VAN NUYS, Calif. – Costco Wholesale Corp. is suing a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. The Van Nuys Superior Court lawsuit names only one defendant, PCI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside apartment complex sold before it’s completed

A 482-unit apartment complex in Riverside has been sold. The project, which sits on 18 acres at 3461 La Cadena Drive, is part of The Exchange, a 35-acre mixed-use development being developed by AFG Development LLC, according to a statement. JPI Development Group Inc. in Murrieta purchased the project from...
Orange County Business Journal

Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments

A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsfromthestates.com

Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County

Workers apply cool pavement in a parking lot in a Phoenix park. The pavement is a lighter color than traditional asphalt. (Photo: City of Phoenix) Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks. The...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues

Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Quirk-Silva: The Critical Need to Increase Public Restrooms Access in California

Bathrooms are essential to the daily lives of everyone on the planet. Moreover, as California transitions from pandemic restrictions to “learning to live with Covid,” the ability to access public restrooms and provide opportunities for proper handwashing & hygiene experiences will be a critical part of the State’s public health response. The 2022 Orange County Point in Time count, the first since the pandemic disrupted plans for the last homeless census, found 5,718 people experiencing homelessness within the County. That large number springs Mahatma Gandhi’s quote to my mind, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Regardless of political party identification, governmental infrastructure needs to be more responsive to the problems of today before they become compounded obstacles for future generations to inherit in the coming years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino park to get overhaul

San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.  Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...

