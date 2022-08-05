ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gmauthority.com

Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale

Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
RALEIGH, NC
SlashGear

The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued Its Most Luxurious Car

To gearheads, a phaeton is an open-body car style usually found on four-door vehicles popular up until about World War II. Its most desirable feature was that it looked like a car meant to be driven around by a chauffeur, giving off the distinct aura of being rich and famous. But without any fixed weather protection, at higher speeds, the rear occupants were usually battered about by the wind instead of being pampered in the cushiony lap of luxury.
The Drive

Shop Builds Luxury Single Cab, Short Bed Chevy Silverados Because GM Won’t

There’s a lot of cutting involved, but these shorty Silverado High Country clones are impressive. You'd be hard-pressed to find a new single cab, short bed truck hanging around a dealer lot these days. Ford and Chevy still make them, albeit in tiny numbers compared to crew cabs, but even then, they're all in basic work truck spec. For a lot of people, that's fine; others, however, want all the amenities of a high-trimmed Silverado in a shorty pickup. Hersa Motors in Hidalgo, Texas, builds custom rides that fit the bill exactly.
Top Speed

This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built

If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
Motorious

Elegant Mercedes Cabriolet from Top Seller is Available on Bring A Trailer

This tremendous German luxury cruiser is a great car for any collector with a taste for comfort. Mercedes has been known for their excellent design, high prestige, and classy exteriors for decades in the car community. However, unlike some brands, whose reputation is limited to their classic models, this German automaker has retained its incredible status since the beginning. This particular vehicle is a beautiful example of how Mercedes gained their high class and how they have kept it for all of these years. So the question is, what about this car makes it one of the most extraordinary examples of a classic collector car we've seen thus far?
insideevs.com

2023 BMW i4 M50 Weighs 2.3 Tons / 5,000 Lbs, But Is It Still A Driver’s Car?

BMW is one of those automakers that has stayed consistent in infusing pretty much all its models with the fun-to-drive character that the brand is famous for. Drive any modern BMW, from the smallest and cheapest to the largest and most expensive and you will still feel this to a degree, but now that the manufacturer is moving to EVs, it has to contend with much heavier cars and still make them handle.
Road & Track

McLaren 720S Driver Beats Lap of Manhattan Record by 3 Minutes

Back in 2013, a BMW Z4 driver named Adam Tang uploaded a video of a "lap around Manhattan," completed in a then-record 24 minutes. It was the beginning of a saga that saw the driver better known as Afroduck convicted of reckless driving before fleeing to Canada, putting enough attention on the record that it was seemingly not beaten for nine years. As it turns out, the record lasted just seven until being publicly beaten.
Road & Track

The Rarest McLaren F1 of All Is for Sale

The McLaren F1 is quickly becoming one of the most desirable collector cars on the planet. It's widely touted as one of the best-driving cars of its era, and perhaps of all time. Only 106 examples exist, meaning it's news every time one comes up for sale. And this car, chassis 059, is the most unique F1 of all.
Road & Track

Ferrari Recalls Nearly Every Car It's Made Since 2005 For Possible Brake Failure

Bad news for nearly 24,000 U.S. Ferrari owners. The company is recalling almost every car it's sold here since 2005 over a potential for brake failure. According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall filing, a total of 23,555 Ferrari models sold in the U.S. are fit with a potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap that may not vent pressure adequately. This can lead to a vacuum in the reservoir, potentially causing brake fluid to leak. If the brake fluid reservoir runs dry, this can lead to total brake failure.
InsideHook

After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More

Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Motor1.com

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spied Lapping The Nurburgring

Land Rover is preparing to give the Range Rover Sport a performance upgrade for the SVR model. This spy video catches the speedy crossover lapping the Nürburgring. Compared to the standard Range Rover Sport, the SVR has a more aggressive front end. There are large openings in the center of the lower fascia and in the corners. A splitter sticks out from the bottom.
