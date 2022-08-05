Read on www.roadandtrack.com
Related
These Are the Weirdest, Coolest, and Most Fun Cars Killed in Cash for Clunkers
Staffers at The Drive picked the cars we want back from the 677,081 crushed in Cash for Clunkers.
The Best Car Auctions: These Are the Cars and Trucks We’d Bid on Right Now
We're in a golden age for vintage vehicles. Aside from the usual Corvettes and Mustangs that have held collectible status for decades, a whole generation of Radwood-era rides is finally getting its due (see the skyrocketing prices on '90s Hondas, for example), along with other cars and trucks that have suddenly become enthusiast icons. Browsing […]
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued Its Most Luxurious Car
To gearheads, a phaeton is an open-body car style usually found on four-door vehicles popular up until about World War II. Its most desirable feature was that it looked like a car meant to be driven around by a chauffeur, giving off the distinct aura of being rich and famous. But without any fixed weather protection, at higher speeds, the rear occupants were usually battered about by the wind instead of being pampered in the cushiony lap of luxury.
Shop Builds Luxury Single Cab, Short Bed Chevy Silverados Because GM Won’t
There’s a lot of cutting involved, but these shorty Silverado High Country clones are impressive. You'd be hard-pressed to find a new single cab, short bed truck hanging around a dealer lot these days. Ford and Chevy still make them, albeit in tiny numbers compared to crew cabs, but even then, they're all in basic work truck spec. For a lot of people, that's fine; others, however, want all the amenities of a high-trimmed Silverado in a shorty pickup. Hersa Motors in Hidalgo, Texas, builds custom rides that fit the bill exactly.
Top Speed
This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built
If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
Elegant Mercedes Cabriolet from Top Seller is Available on Bring A Trailer
This tremendous German luxury cruiser is a great car for any collector with a taste for comfort. Mercedes has been known for their excellent design, high prestige, and classy exteriors for decades in the car community. However, unlike some brands, whose reputation is limited to their classic models, this German automaker has retained its incredible status since the beginning. This particular vehicle is a beautiful example of how Mercedes gained their high class and how they have kept it for all of these years. So the question is, what about this car makes it one of the most extraordinary examples of a classic collector car we've seen thus far?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
2023 BMW i4 M50 Weighs 2.3 Tons / 5,000 Lbs, But Is It Still A Driver’s Car?
BMW is one of those automakers that has stayed consistent in infusing pretty much all its models with the fun-to-drive character that the brand is famous for. Drive any modern BMW, from the smallest and cheapest to the largest and most expensive and you will still feel this to a degree, but now that the manufacturer is moving to EVs, it has to contend with much heavier cars and still make them handle.
Buy This 1943 Studebaker Weasel and Turn It Into a Grocery Cart
This small, tracked personnel carrier is the best idea for a neighborhood grocery vehicle.
Road & Track
McLaren 720S Driver Beats Lap of Manhattan Record by 3 Minutes
Back in 2013, a BMW Z4 driver named Adam Tang uploaded a video of a "lap around Manhattan," completed in a then-record 24 minutes. It was the beginning of a saga that saw the driver better known as Afroduck convicted of reckless driving before fleeing to Canada, putting enough attention on the record that it was seemingly not beaten for nine years. As it turns out, the record lasted just seven until being publicly beaten.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Making Great Sounds While Lapping Nurburgring
BMW will reportedly make just 50 of them. BMW is busy turning the M4 into the 3.0 CSL Hommage. The development requires lots of laps around the track, and that process is currently underway at the Nürburgring. This video shows the upcoming, limited-run model on the move around the famous circuit.
Road & Track
The Rarest McLaren F1 of All Is for Sale
The McLaren F1 is quickly becoming one of the most desirable collector cars on the planet. It's widely touted as one of the best-driving cars of its era, and perhaps of all time. Only 106 examples exist, meaning it's news every time one comes up for sale. And this car, chassis 059, is the most unique F1 of all.
Tips for buying a new air conditioner
If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
Engadget
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
Road & Track
Ferrari Recalls Nearly Every Car It's Made Since 2005 For Possible Brake Failure
Bad news for nearly 24,000 U.S. Ferrari owners. The company is recalling almost every car it's sold here since 2005 over a potential for brake failure. According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall filing, a total of 23,555 Ferrari models sold in the U.S. are fit with a potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap that may not vent pressure adequately. This can lead to a vacuum in the reservoir, potentially causing brake fluid to leak. If the brake fluid reservoir runs dry, this can lead to total brake failure.
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
Land Rover is preparing to give the Range Rover Sport a performance upgrade for the SVR model. This spy video catches the speedy crossover lapping the Nürburgring. Compared to the standard Range Rover Sport, the SVR has a more aggressive front end. There are large openings in the center of the lower fascia and in the corners. A splitter sticks out from the bottom.
How to sharpen garden shears: whet blunt hedging or lawn edging equipment safely
If your cutters have dulled over time, learn how to sharpen garden shears like a pro with our handy step-by-step guide
Comments / 0