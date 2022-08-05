ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, TN

As students go back to school, first responders prepare for the unthinkable

By Bobby Melton
thecamdenchronicle.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thecamdenchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County

REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
TRENTON, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Holladay, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Camden, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Camden, TN
WBBJ

Former Tennessee police officer charged

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. –Former TN police officer arrested. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a now-former officer from Hohenwald Police Department has been arrested. The arrest comes following an investigation, initiated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, and conducted by special agents with...
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Three killed after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night. Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold of Bath Springs, Tennessee, was recovered from the river on Saturday night. The bodies of a 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton, of Scotts Hill, Tennessee, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert, of Morris Chapel, Tennessee, were recovered from the river on Sunday afternoon.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Back To School#School Shootings#Volunteers#Homeland Security#Ems#Twra#Nbf State Park Rangers#Dpd
radionwtn.com

New County Mayor, Sheriff Re-elected In Benton County

Camden, Tenn.--Benton County voters elected a new County Mayor and re-elected its Sheriff. Mark Ward is the new County Mayor by a large margin, defeating current County Mayor Brett Lashlee as well as Challenger Randy Shannon, who had served as the Interim County Mayor while Lashlee was deployed overseas. Totals...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy