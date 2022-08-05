As students go back to school, first responders prepare for the unthinkable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night. Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold of Bath Springs, Tennessee, was recovered from the river on Saturday night. The bodies of a 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton, of Scotts Hill, Tennessee, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert, of Morris Chapel, Tennessee, were recovered from the river on Sunday afternoon.

DECATUR COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO