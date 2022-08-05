As students go back to school, first responders prepare for the unthinkable

Read on thecamdenchronicle.com
Related
WBBJ
2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County
REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ underway in Cheatham County
To combat the influx of narcotics and contraband, Cheatham Officers enacted Operation Zero Tolerance this weekend. The idea is simple—Aggressive traffic enforcement in the eastern part of the county, targeting anything and everything that might be illegal.
WBBJ
Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donations needed after several animals rescued from Dickson County home
The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.
WBBJ
Former Tennessee police officer charged
LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. –Former TN police officer arrested. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a now-former officer from Hohenwald Police Department has been arrested. The arrest comes following an investigation, initiated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, and conducted by special agents with...
actionnews5.com
Three killed after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night. Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold of Bath Springs, Tennessee, was recovered from the river on Saturday night. The bodies of a 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton, of Scotts Hill, Tennessee, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert, of Morris Chapel, Tennessee, were recovered from the river on Sunday afternoon.
Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old drowns in inflatable pool
A grandfather is facing charges after his 2-year-old grandson drowned in an inflatable swimming pool on Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
New County Mayor, Sheriff Re-elected In Benton County
Camden, Tenn.--Benton County voters elected a new County Mayor and re-elected its Sheriff. Mark Ward is the new County Mayor by a large margin, defeating current County Mayor Brett Lashlee as well as Challenger Randy Shannon, who had served as the Interim County Mayor while Lashlee was deployed overseas. Totals...
Former Hohenwald police officer arrested for evidence tampering
A Lewis County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging former officer Travis Richard Koch with one count of Tampering with Evidence. Koch was arrested and booked into jail on a $2,500 bond.
clarksvillenow.com
Judicial shakeup: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
clarksvillenow.com
DoubleTree By Hilton confirmed for downtown Clarksville’s former Riverview Inn
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s official: The former Riverview Inn downtown will become a DoubleTree By Hilton. BNA Associates, based in Nashville, announced today it has signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to open a DoubleTree as part of its Riverview Square project, to be constructed next to the new F&M Bank Arena.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
Comments / 0