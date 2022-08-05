This Simple Habit Is the Biggest Predictor of Your Child’s Chances for Success

In a new study, young and old mice were surgically joined such that they shared blood circulation for three months. According to the results, the old mice did not significantly benefit in terms of lifespan. On the other hand, the young mice that were exposed to blood from old animals had significantly decreased lifespan compared to mice that shared blood with other young mice. The study was published on July 22 in the peer-reviewed journal Rejuvenation Research.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO