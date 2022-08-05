This Simple Habit Is the Biggest Predictor of Your Child’s Chances for Success

Read on scitechdaily.com
Related
The telltale signs your child is at risk of growing up to be an alcoholic
SCIENTISTS have spotted a telltale sign in young drinkers that suggests they will grow up to be an alcoholic. Teenagers were asked about their drinking habits and then followed up 17 years later. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University found that drinking alone between the ages of 18 and mid-20s strongly...
At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy
A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression. The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist....
MedicalXpress
Feeling addicted to food? Your parents' drinking habits may impact your risk
People with a parent with a history of alcohol problems are at greater risk for showing signs of addiction to highly processed foods, a new University of Michigan study found. These foods, such as ice cream, chocolate, pizza and fries, contain unnaturally high amounts of refined carbohydrates and fats that may trigger an addictive response in some people.
MedicalXpress
Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood
How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Working a Shitty Job Is Linked to Mental Decline When You're Old, Study Says
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health have established a link between low wages in middle age and cognitive decline in older age, finding that those who earned little earlier in life experienced memory decline after retirement.
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Good News Network
Large Study Suggests Doing Chores May Be Linked to a 21% Reduced Risk For Alzheimer’s Disease
Cooking, cleaning, and gardening may be linked to reducing your risk for developing Alzheimer’s by more than one-fifth (21%), according to new research. The study that looked at more than a half-million Brits also found the biggest protective activity to be regular brisk walks or bike rides, which were linked to a 35 percent reduction in the onset of the disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Beginning of Sobriety Can be Challenging
So you’ve quit drinking and are awaiting the rush of health, vitality, and all things nice. Most of us quit because we want to feel better, or else why bother stopping, right? Except that now you feel a bit worse and can’t figure out why. You’re beginning to question your decision and can’t figure out why you would feel worse than ever.
psychologytoday.com
The Truth About Stimulant Medications for ADHD
ADHD medications regulate dopamine and norepinephrine in the frontal cortex, the brain area most closely associated with ADHD. When used to treat ADHD, stimulant medications improve cognitive functioning and do not cause euphoria (a "high"). There is misuse of ADHD stimulant medications in the non-ADHD population. With a Ph.D. in...
scitechdaily.com
Rejuvenation Research: Can Infusions of “Young” Blood Increase Lifespan?
In a new study, young and old mice were surgically joined such that they shared blood circulation for three months. According to the results, the old mice did not significantly benefit in terms of lifespan. On the other hand, the young mice that were exposed to blood from old animals had significantly decreased lifespan compared to mice that shared blood with other young mice. The study was published on July 22 in the peer-reviewed journal Rejuvenation Research.
Medical News Today
What to know about chronic depression
Chronic depression or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a long-term type of depression. Adult symptoms typically persist for at least 2 years. Treatment for PDD usually involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication. This article discusses PDD in more detail, including its symptoms, causes, treatments, and diagnosis. The article also...
Resilience is tough when it feels like your difficulties will never end. Here's how to cope
It's tough to be resilient when there is no definite end to your difficulties such as living through a pandemic. Experts share skills to strengthen your resilience and live a fulfilling life.
psychologytoday.com
If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?
There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
scitechdaily.com
Don’t Use Booze To Help You Snooze: Why Alcohol Isn’t a Good Choice for Insomnia, Sleep Problems
Although 20 percent of adults in the U.S. admit to using alcohol as a sleep aid, studies show that boozing before bed can interfere with the overall quality of sleep. Using alcohol to help with insomnia can pose other risks and drawbacks, such as hangovers, increased alcohol tolerance, and dependence. Read the whole article to understand the impact of alcohol on sleep and to discover some healthier ways of dealing with sleep problems.
scitechdaily.com
Two FDA-Approved Drugs Can Improve Cognition and Curb Alzheimer’s
The psychiatric medications enhance Alzheimer’s patient’s cognition. According to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, two widely used psychiatric drugs show indications of treating Alzheimer’s disease symptoms, including enhancing cognition. “The people who received these drugs developed better cognition and actually...
scitechdaily.com
Marijuana Can Cause You to Misperceive Your Relationships
According to Rutgers research, cannabis users tend to be less conscious of the problematic relationship dynamics they can use with their partners while resolving a disagreement. A joint study by Rutgers University and Mount Holyoke College found that cannabis users may not be aware of potentially problematic dynamics and may...
scitechdaily.com
New Cancer Drug Combination Reduced Risk of Death by 31%
When compared to standard treatment, the combination of ramucirumab and pembrolizumab decreased the risk of mortality by 31% in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer that had progressed on previous immunotherapy. According to a study done under the Lung Cancer Master Protocol (Lung-MAP), patients with advanced non-small cell lung...
MedicalXpress
Comparing physicians' performance to peers decreases job satisfaction and increases burnout
A commonly used behavioral intervention—informing primary care physicians about how their performance compares to that of their peers—has no statistically significant impact on preventive care performance. It does, however, decrease physicians' job satisfaction while increasing burnout. Burnout rates among physicians are rising—often resulting in mental health problems, job...
ohmymag.co.uk
Stress or anxiety?: Here's how to tell the difference
Anxiety and stress are similar, but it is sometimes difficult to tell the difference. But they are not the same thing. Stress is a biological (not psychological) reaction that is triggered by the body when faced with a change/disturbance. Stress is related to a concrete event such as an important decision to be made, an announcement to be made, a project to be delivered, etc.
Comments / 0