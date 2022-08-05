Oregon officially announces gameday color schedule for football

Read on 247sports.com
Related
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Mack Brown Provides Clearer Picture of Starting UNC QB Decision Timeline
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown hopes to publicly name the starting quarterback for the 2022 season on the Monday before North Carolina's home opener vs. Florida A&M. That will give the chosen starter a full game week of practice as the guy. He'll take all the first-team snaps and be the focus of the offense.
Iowa basketball four-star center target JP Estrella announces commitment date
Brewster Academy (NH) 2023 four-star center JP Estrella has announced a commitment date. On Monday, Estrella announced via social media that he will make his college decision on Sept. 2 at XL Sports in Saco, Maine, which is near his hometown in Maine. Estrella has recently taken official visits to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released
Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
NFL・
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
Georgia football has six commitments on 2022 Preseason MaxPreps All-America Football Team
MaxPreps released its 2022 preseason High School Football All-American Team and several Georgia commitments made the list. Making the first-team defense are Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles. Wilson is rated No. 53 overall in the country per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 2 linebacker in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'
Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
What is Kansas State getting in RJ Jones?
Kansas State landed a commitment from RJ Jones, No. 93 in the Top247, on Sunday night. Jones is a scoring guard who starred for JL3 Elite in the recent EYBL season and is set to transfer to Wasatch Academy for his senior season to compete in the NIBC. He selected...
247Sports
Tennessee just misses top 25 of preseason coaches poll
The debut of its second season under head coach Josh Heupel just 24 days away, Tennessee will go into the 2022 season just outside the top 25 in the preseason version of one of the primary college football polls. The Vols got the third-most votes among teams to miss the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. Tennessee was picked to finish third in the SEC East, in a virtual tie with Kentucky, in the league’s preseason poll unveiled last month.
Top100 RB Tovani Mizell commits to Georgia
Top247 running back Tovani Mizell had a strong showing at Georgia's camp late last month, and not only did he make an impression on the coaching staff, the coaching staff made one on him. So as the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout and No. 87 player in the nation in the...
Day 5 of WSU fall camp a seesaw battle between offense and defense
PULLMAN -- Day 5 of Washington State's fall camp started with a defensive masterclass in a brief team period, recording a "sack," a pass breakup, two forced incompletions and another play blown dead due to pressure. But then things shifted to 7 on 7 and the offense dominated on both fields with.
247Sports
BYU is absent from the year's first official Coaches Poll
You know that college football is almost back when the debates about polls start to pick back up. Today, the first USA Today Coaches Poll of the season was released and the debate immediately started taking place. BYU, despite finishing last season with a 10-3 record, a 6-1 record against Power Five opponents, and returning more production than anyone else in the country, did not make the cut for the initial Top 25. The Cougars were among the 'other schools receiving votes' in this first edition of the poll.
247Sports
The N.C. A&T Aggies are preparing for a Classic Showdown against NCCU in Charlotte
We are all excited that football is back and very soon the Aggies will be talking the field for the first game of the season. That game? A match-up between two teams that have been playing each other for decades but now they are part of a new classic. The...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0