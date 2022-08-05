ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Appoints Judge Reatha Francis to Serve on the Florida Supreme Court

By WQCS
wqcs.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wqcs.org

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched

- Trulieve, the state's largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Tampa Prosecutor Vows to Fight Governor's Suspension

Florida - Monday August 8, 2022: "I'm not going down without a fight," said Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren in a video he posted on his Facebook account Sunday after Florida Governor suspended him from office last Thursday for "neglect of duty." "Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Al Lawson
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Expands CORE Program as Florida Continues to Face Opioid Crisis

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program, which helps Florida deal with the current opioid crisis, to other parts of the state. “The network of addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first of its kind in the nation, coordinated through the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration,” the governor’s office noted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Governor#The Florida Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#American#The 15th Circuit Court
Florida Phoenix

State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Wendy Peale showed up in Dania Beach Friday to give the Florida Board of Medicine a piece of her mind, on behalf of her nonbinary kid, Ren. She wasn’t alone. Plenty of parents showed up to support their transgender and nonbinary children. There were scores of trans and gender non-conforming youth. A transgender military veteran. […] The post State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida woman charged with Medicaid provider fraud

FLORIDA— A Florida self-employed care provider has been charged with Medicaid provider fraud, Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Kimberly Greene Byrd of Duval County is accused of submitting more than $11,000 worth of fraudulent claims to the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, including billing for hours not worked, Moody said in her statement.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
American Children's Campaign

New Report: Bold policy reforms needed to stop juvenile justice system's revolving door

Florida's juvenile justice system is failing girls - especially girls of color.American Children's Campaign. Alarming numbers of girls in Florida are experiencing sexual victimization, interpersonal violence, unaddressed mental health issues, homelessness, and involvement in the juvenile justice system. One in 10 report they have been raped, one in eight do not feel safe in their neighborhoods and one in five has experienced suicidal thoughts. A new report from the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center: The Justice for Girls Blueprint: The Way Forward for Florida, offers much-needed reform solutions and scores Florida’s progress on implementing policy and practice changes called for in the 2008 Justice for Girls: Blueprint report, endorsed by 125 stakeholders with vast experience in juvenile justice.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension

  The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy