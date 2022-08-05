Governor DeSantis Appoints Judge Reatha Francis to Serve on the Florida Supreme Court

Read on www.wqcs.org
floridapolitics.com
Progressive group polling finds Ron DeSantis may be in a closer race than expected
The incumbent sits at less than 50% in a new poll. A poll released by two Florida progressive groups suggest Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis may face more resistance to re-election than expected. Survey results released by Progress Florida and Florida Watch show 47% of registered voters intend to vote for...
CBS News
Florida recreational marijuana initiative launched
- Trulieve, the state's largest medical-marijuana operator, and country-music legends The Bellamy Brothers are backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections, with Tallahassee-based Trulieve contributing $5 million to...
wqcs.org
Tampa Prosecutor Vows to Fight Governor's Suspension
Florida - Monday August 8, 2022: "I'm not going down without a fight," said Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren in a video he posted on his Facebook account Sunday after Florida Governor suspended him from office last Thursday for "neglect of duty." "Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy...
Florida Grim Reaper Revived for Dems’ AG Primary
A costumed specter that appeared on Florida beaches in the early days of COVID-19 has come out of retirement to bolster the under-the-radar Democratic primary race for state attorney general. Northwest Florida lawyer and attorney general candidate Daniel Uhlfelder began a series of appearances
click orlando
Over 776K vote-by-mail ballots cast in Florida primary election as in-person early voting gets underway
ORLANDO, Fla. – As in-person early voting gets underway in several Florida counties on Monday, almost a quarter of all mail-in ballots have already been returned in the Aug. 23 primary elections. According to data posted on the state Division of Elections website, 776,335 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast...
wlrn.org
Teachers say political battles over race, LGBTQ issues, are driving them out of Florida classrooms
Florida’s new restrictions on discussions of race, diversity, and LGBTQ issues in classrooms have some teachers and school districts worried that partisan politics are seeping over into schools. Critics of those new policies say they’re contributing to a massive increase in teacher vacancies. Megan Grant taught English at...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis’ committee funding mailers backing School Board candidate faves throughout state
Mailers and digital advertising targeted to voters by county started hitting this weekend. It appears Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t just endorsing School Board candidates, he’s actively supporting them. Mailers paid for by his political committee have started showing up promoting his preferred choices for local boards. In Sarasota,...
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum’s Trial Moved To April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its
click orlando
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
Kansas abortion vote should alarm Florida Republican leaders
The message on abortion has been loud and clear for decades. The polls show it. Protest marchers proclaim it. Even if most Republican politicians and their ideologically tilted U.S. Supreme Court justices won’t acknowledge it, Americans believe women have the right to make their own decisions in such an intensely private matter. And this...
Ron DeSantis Expands CORE Program as Florida Continues to Face Opioid Crisis
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program, which helps Florida deal with the current opioid crisis, to other parts of the state. “The network of addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first of its kind in the nation, coordinated through the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration,” the governor’s office noted.
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Wendy Peale showed up in Dania Beach Friday to give the Florida Board of Medicine a piece of her mind, on behalf of her nonbinary kid, Ren. She wasn’t alone. Plenty of parents showed up to support their transgender and nonbinary children. There were scores of trans and gender non-conforming youth. A transgender military veteran. […] The post State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
niceville.com
Florida woman charged with Medicaid provider fraud
FLORIDA— A Florida self-employed care provider has been charged with Medicaid provider fraud, Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced. Kimberly Greene Byrd of Duval County is accused of submitting more than $11,000 worth of fraudulent claims to the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, including billing for hours not worked, Moody said in her statement.
WCJB
Senate candidates speak on a report that FPL used “dark money” to influence a previous election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility provider Florida Power and Light is accused of election tampering and supporting candidates in order to split the vote in a Gainesville senate race. The Miami Herald’s report details how FPL supported Charles Goston in the 2018 state senate race. It was said that...
850wftl.com
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
New Report: Bold policy reforms needed to stop juvenile justice system's revolving door
Florida's juvenile justice system is failing girls - especially girls of color.American Children's Campaign. Alarming numbers of girls in Florida are experiencing sexual victimization, interpersonal violence, unaddressed mental health issues, homelessness, and involvement in the juvenile justice system. One in 10 report they have been raped, one in eight do not feel safe in their neighborhoods and one in five has experienced suicidal thoughts. A new report from the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center: The Justice for Girls Blueprint: The Way Forward for Florida, offers much-needed reform solutions and scores Florida’s progress on implementing policy and practice changes called for in the 2008 Justice for Girls: Blueprint report, endorsed by 125 stakeholders with vast experience in juvenile justice.
Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
