3 Bruins’ Early Trade Candidates in 2022-23
With the 2022-23 season still over a month away, there is still plenty of time to speculate about how the season will play out: who will improve from last season, who will regress, what teams will emerge as early favorites, and which ones will falter out of the gate. It’s also the perfect time to start to imagine what the next blockbuster trade will be. Even though August is traditionally the slowest month of the year for the NHL, there are certainly some big names still floating around.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
3 Bruins Regression Candidates in 2022-23
The Boston Bruins won 51 games in the 2021-22 season and finished as one of eight Eastern Conference teams that collected over 100 points to punch their playoff ticket. The 51 wins were a bit of a surprise considering that they hovered around .500 through the Christmas COVID-19 shutdown, but following a return on Jan. 1, they played some of the best hockey in the NHL.
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
10 Reasons Why the Oilers Are Stanley Cup Contenders
Fans of the Edmonton Oilers can’t wait for the season to get started. After their best playoff run since 2006 followed by a successful and efficient offseason, optimism is riding high in the Alberta capital. And why not? Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland along with assistant GMs Brad Holland and Keith Gretzky had what many have deemed a successful free agency period signing goaltender Jack Campbell, forward Evander Kane and defenceman Brett Kulak.
Oilers Could Solve Problems Trading Puljujarvi for Maple Leafs Holl
There still appears to be solid interest in Edmonton Oilers’ young forward Jesse Puljujarvi and even more so now that he is signed for next season and is under team control after that. Ken Holland stated during the 2021-22 end-of-season press conference that he has things to figure out with Puljujarvi. Though he was signed for one season, that doesn’t guarantee he won’t be on the move at some point, as teams like knowing exactly how much money they will be taking on in a trade to work things out on their end as well.
3 Options for Oilers to Create Internal Competition at Right Wing
The Edmonton Oilers signed Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year extension, tackling one of their RFA issues prior to the start of next season. While he’s likely set to take a top-six spot on the roster to open the 2022-23 campaign, there is still a potential issue for Edmonton as they look to improve on their Western Conference Final appearance in 2022. The Oilers aren’t deep at right wing and the fact that Yamamoto is virtually assured a spot is not ideal.
3 Canucks Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
When the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) was taking place in December, Vancouver Canucks fans didn’t have any reason to watch the festivities. Now, seven months later, they have three: Jonathan Lekkerimäki, the Canucks’ first-round selection at the 2022 Draft and two surprising ones in defencemen Joni Jurmo and Jacob Truscott, who were drafted in 2020 in the third and fifth rounds respectively.
Kyle Dubas: One of the Best Maple Leafs’ GMs Over Past 50 Years
Until 1967, the Toronto Maple Leafs were regarded as one of the powerhouse teams in NHL. The 1967 season concluded with the Maple Leafs defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup. That was the team’s 13th Stanley Cup. The only team to win more was their archrival Canadiens, who had won 14 at that time.
Canadiens Focus on Development, Not Wins in 2022-23
Lowered Expectations is not just a MAD TV sketch. It is what fans of the Montreal Canadiens will need to live with this season as general manager (GM) Kent Hughes continues to rebuild the franchise. That is asking a lot of a fan base that saw their team finish 32nd in the league and select first overall at the draft for the first time in 42 years.
Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move
The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Ducks, Stars, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are going to have to find a way to get under the salary cap. Could they do it without making a trade? John Klingberg talks about his deal with the Anaheim Ducks and what his future plans are. The Dallas Stars...
Panthers’ Tkachuk Contract More Valuable Than Huberdeau’s
On July 22, the Florida Panthers shook up the free agency world by making arguably the biggest trade of the offseason, acquiring Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau , defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, a 2025 first-round pick and prospect Cole Schwindt. Immediately after the trade, they signed Tkachuk to an eight-year deal worth $76 million, averaging $9.5 million per season.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Hurricanes, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are still being linked to a couple of veteran free agents. Will either wind up with the organization? The Calgary Flames are working with MacKenzie Weegar on an extension and it is believed things could be close. The Carolina Hurricanes are...
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
Colorado Avalanche Top 5 Prospects for the 2022-23 Season
The front office of the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche—president of hockey operations Joe Sakic and general manager Chris McFarland—have done a masterful job in building a team to compete for several years to come. Key players Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, Josh Manson, and Valeri Nichushkin are all under contract through at least the 2025-26 season. Defenseman Devon Toews and forward Mikko Rantanen, also key contributors, are under contract through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons respectively.
4 Blues Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues saw a multitude of success in the regular season during their 2021-22 campaign. From the production of nine players scoring 20 or more goals, to the breakout of forward Robert Thomas and the performance of goaltender Ville Husso, the team may be in line for some regression in 2022-23. Let’s take a look at four players who will be under the microscope to repeat or increase their performance from last season.
Wild Could Struggle if Their Goalies Get Injured
The Minnesota Wild are a team built to contend with some minor adjustments to be made along the way. Their main problem area is, like most teams, their goaltending. They have a future Hall of Famer in Marc-André Fleury who will get most of the ice time and then they have a newcomer, Filip Gustavsson. He came over from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the Wild’s veteran goaltender Cam Talbot.
Ducks’ 2022-23 Defensive Pairing Predictions
With all their restricted free agents signed and a few dips into the unrestricted free agent market, the Anaheim Ducks roster is beginning to take form. With enough skaters to fill a nightly lineup and less than seven weeks before training camp opens up, we can take an early look at what the Ducks might look like to start the 2022-23 season.
Florida Panthers 2022 Free Agency Recap
We’re just under a month into the 2022 NHL free agency period and about a month and a half from the start of the season. As teams wind down their offseason business and start assessing what their team will look like for the 2022-23 season, now seems like a good time to look back at what the Florida Panthers have done so far this offseason.
