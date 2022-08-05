Read on www.republicaneagle.com
Letter: Entry supports Title IX
Red Wing Area Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will be sponsoring an entry in the River City Days parade on Sunday, Aug. 7, to celebrate 50 years of Title IX. Title IX was passed in 1972. It states: No person in the United States shall, on the...
Letter: Calm, wise insight
I voted early for Min MartinOakes for Red Wing City Council representative in Ward 2. Min’s career of service has given her the experience that will be needed to negotiate and come to a consensus with other council members. In board and committee meetings that we have been in...
Letter: An actor, not a reactor
Min MartinOakes is the candidate who is best qualified to serve as City Council representative for Ward 2. Ms. MartinOakes served as a teacher and administrator in public schools for 45 years; 30 of those in Red Wing. Her service to our families gave her skills that will allow her...
Upcoming government calendar
Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Red Wing Library Board workshop, 6 p.m., Red Wing Public Library Foot Room. Thursday, Aug. 11. Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 8 a.m., Zumbrota City Hall.
Letter: Two good candidates
We have two very good candidates running in the 20A primary. I have a great deal of respect for anyone in the military and was leaning toward Jesse Johnson, but after a lot of thought, I am going to be voting for Pam Altendorf on Aug. 9. Both did fairly...
Paul Drotos
Paul Richard Drotos was an excellent human being. He was born on December 3rd, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan. During his early life in Detroit and Dearborn Heights he spent thirteen years attending catholic schools, for which he always considered himself lucky. In his words: “The nuns truly loved us, and that really showed. They had nothing else.” In an early demonstration of his character, he found himself in deep trouble for shaking down his fellow students for their lunch money. He needed this money to send food to starving children abroad. That philanthropic scheme got shut down, but his spirit of giving never waivered.
Church Mouse column: A semblance of order
Sometimes when I go to a big art gallery the first thing I like to do is go into the gift shop. I find a couple of cards that particularly appeal to me and see if the originals are hanging in the building anywhere. Then I go pay homage. After...
Riverboats help Red Wing economy
The riverboats porting in Red Wing each summer are a unique activity for both visitors and community members. Not only is this a unique part of the Red Wing culture, the cruise lines that choose to stop in Red Wing have a large economic impact on the local economy. “They...
Donald Stricker
Donald David Halbur Stricker, 59, of Red Wing, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Center – St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester. He was born October 12, 1962 in Denver, Colorado and adopted by David and Wendy Stricker. He grew up in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing Central High School. Donald enjoyed working through Opportunity Services where he did many different community jobs over the years.
Gary W. Weber
We are sad to announce the death of Gary W. Weber, age 75, of St. Paul. who passed away on August 2, 2022, after a long and happy life. Gary will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in the hearts of the numerous people he touched. Gary...
Red Wing Fire Department responds to brush fire
Brush fires spanned approximately two miles along Highway 19 on Friday, Aug. 5. The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters arrived on scene approximately 10 minutes later to find a large brush fire covering approximately 2 acres, primarily in the 200 block of Highway 19.
Wanda Amyx
Wanda Elizabeth Amyx, 90, of Hager City, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Preferred Senior Living of Ellsworth. She was born on September 20, 1931, in Eau Galle, Wisconsin to Harvey and Veatruce (Jacobson) Staehli. She graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949 and from UW Stout in Menomonie with a teaching degree in 1953. For many years she taught at Pepin and Sauk Prairie High Schools. On December 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Elwin Amyx. They were blessed with three sons, Lee, Lynn and Terry. In 1980, they moved to the Hager City area to be closer to family. For many years Wanda took care of her mother along with other family members. She was a wonderful, caring and generous person. She also operated a sweatshirt applique business for a number of years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Her faith was very important to her and she always was active at the churches in the communities she resided in.
