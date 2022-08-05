Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Nudy Shows Out On “EA Monster” Opener, “Nun To Do”
Earlier today (August 8), we shared the arrival of Young Nudy’s EA Monster project, and now, we’ve selected a title from the 11-song-long tracklist to spotlight – album opener, “Nun To Do.”. The bouncy track sets the tone for the rest of the project, on which...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Nudy Returns With 11-Track “EA Monster” Album Featuring BabyDrill
It may not be New Music Friday, but that didn’t stop Young Nudy from delivering 11 tracks for his fans on EA Monster earlier today (August 8). The new project includes just one feature from BabyDrill on the previously released “Duntsane,” as well as production from Pi’erre Bourne, Mojo Krazy, Coupe, Rio Leyva, Nash, and Whatitdoflip.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trench Baby Works With Chicago Natives Polo G & G Herbo On "Invite Only"
Trench Baby is a young artist on the rise hailing from Chicago, Illinois. Like most rappers from that area, Trench Baby tends to spit hardcore lyrics centered around his lifestyle on bass-thumping beats. Though he's new to the game, he's dropped some records that have garnered the attention of many-- and he doesn't plan to stop there.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Debut As Tina Snow On STARZ Show "P-Valley"
"P-Valley" has quickly become one of the hottest shows on the STARZ network. Centered around a strip club called The Pynk in Chucalissa, Mississippi, the drama series has taken on topics surrounding homosexuality, abortion, domestic violence, and more. After waiting two years for another season, fans were elated when the show returned this June-- but now they're excited to watch for other reasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers
No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Pays Homage To Black Singers On Madonna-Assisted "Break My Soul (Remix)"
Beyoncé is truly living out her new Renaissance era. The Queen of Pop had the Internet in a frenzy over the weekend after releasing the "Queens Remix" to her 2022 smash hit "Break My Soul," which featured bits of inspiration from Madonna's infamous 1990 single "Vogue." On the track, Beyoncé paid homage to some of music's most iconic Black singers of the past and present, as well as a few legendary Ballroom Houses by reciting their names on the record, much like Madonna did on the original version.
hotnewhiphop.com
Questlove Gushes Over Beyoncé's "Renaissance" After NYC Party
Questlove showered Beyoncé with praise on Twitter, early Saturday, after attending a party in New York City where he says her new album, Renaissance, was played front to back three times in a row. The Roots founder says that he had never seen anything like it and even reminded him of The Low End Theory.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Shares “hover like a GODDESS” From Upcoming “CopingMechanism” LP
Following 2021’s Lately I Feel Everything, 21-year-old Willow Smith is getting ready to wow the world once again, this time with the arrival of her fifth studio album, called CopingMechanism. The starlet shared the good news on Instagram last week, announcing a release date of September 23rd while dropping...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Links Up With Canadian Legends Avril Lavigne & Fefe Dobson In Toronto
Drake may say that there are “No Friends In The Industry,” but the 35-year-old seems to be good buddies with plenty of the famous faces around him, regularly posting up with them on Instagram. By now, you’ve probably heard about the father of one’s legendary OVO Festival this...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Wants New Artists For Label, Promises No One Will Be "Dancin' All In Your Videos"
The Mase madness continues following his recent controversy involving Fivio Foreign. After he dominated with Bad Boy Record back in the 1990s, Hip Hop didn't see much of Mase. He had a fallout with former friend and label head Sean "Diddy" Combs, and later, Mase emerged at the pulpit as a pastor. With his music career seemingly behind him, infrequent Mase news was shared about his grievances with Diddy not selling him his own masters.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Weeknd Spent His Weekend Club-Hopping In Miami Until 7 A.M.
Canadians know how to stick together. Around the same time that Drake was snapping photos with Avril Lavigne and and Fefe Dobson at his Young Money Reunion show on Saturday (August 6), The Weeknd was down in Miami, partying the night away alongside his fellow Ontario-born singer, Shawn Mendes. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yella Beezy Drops 16 Songs On "Bad Azz Yella Boy"
Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, is a 30-year-old rapper hailing from Texas. Known for his unique voice and transparent lyrics, the artist has garnered quite a few hits throughout his career. "That's On Me," "Why They Mad," and "Bacc At It Again," are a few of the rapper's most listened to tracks in recent years-- but that list is bound to change now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Westside Gunn Slams "Weirdo" Funk Flex On His Birthday
Westside Gunn slammed Funk Flex on Twitter in response to a post celebrating the legendary New York DJ's 53rd birthday on Friday. The Griselda rapper and the rest of his crew have traded shots with Flex in recent months. “I don’t wanna see this Weirdo on my Timeline,” Gunn tweeted...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jnr Choi & Fivio Foreign Team Up To Produce "AMUSED"
Jnr Choi is a Gambian model, singer, songwriter, and rapper on the rise. Being of African descent and raised in London has resulted in the 23-year-old having a very distinct sound compared to others. "I use my diverse melodies to paint a picture of what I feel, how I think, and what I see," Choi stated in his artist bio on Tidal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined £500 For Saying N-Word While Rapping "Protect Ya Neck"
A Wu-Tang Clan fan in the United Kingdom has been fined £500 for saying the n-word while rapping along to the legendary group's 1992 hit, “Protect Ya Neck.” The fan was recording himself for a TikTok video while standing in a women’s bathroom stall. One stall...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s "Renaissance" Debuts At No.1 On Billboard 200
Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance has landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making her the first female artist to do so in 2022. The project earned 332,000 equivalent album units and sold 190,000 physical copies in its first week since release. The only album to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Welcomes New Child Days After Chrisean Rock Brawl
Blueface has needed a break from all the bad news. A few days ago, he and Chrisean Rock got into a huge physical altercation, and Blueface accused her of cheating. Since then, the police have gotten involved, reportedly investigating the incident. To make matters worse, Blueface got slammed with a lawsuit from an individual he allegedly assaulted at a hookah lounge back in 2019.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fivio Foreign Suggests That He Revived Ma$e's Career
Fivio Foreign suggested that he "single handily" revived Ma$e's career in a video shared on social media. In the clip, the Brooklyn rapper can be seen listening to Ma$e's Harlem World single, "What You Want." "Single handidly bringing n****s bacc to life," Fivio captioned the post, adding laughing and fire...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Says He's Not A "Minion," Won't Make Drill Music
Bobby Shmurda has finally released new music after his long incarceration. Now, however, Shmurda feels the need to explain how to interpret his music. In a recent post to Instagram, Shmurda responded to YouTube personality BashWorld reacting to his new music video for his single "Hoochie Daddy." In his video,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Hosts Annual Back To School Drive For 3rd Year
Lil Baby put together his third annual Back to School Fest at the West End Mall in Atlanta on Sunday. Baby teamed up with Goodr to provide over 3,000 kids with music, games, carnival rides, food, backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts. The My Turn rapper shared highlights from the day...
